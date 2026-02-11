Splitsvilla 16 Episode 15 Elimination: Ayush Jamwal Dumped from Pyaar Villa, Anuska Ghosh Enters as Wild Card

MTV’s Splitsvilla 16 continues to deliver high-voltage drama, and Episode 15 proved to be a turning point in the ongoing season. With shifting alliances, emotional farewells and an unexpected wild card entry, the latest episode left contestants and viewers equally stunned.

Advertisment

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed serving as Mischief Makers, the dating reality show has introduced a revamped format this season. Contestants are divided into two separate spaces — Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa — adding a strategic layer to the romantic competition.

Ayush Jamwal Eliminated from Pyaar Villa in Episode 15

Episode 15 witnessed the dumping of Ayush Jamwal from Pyaar Villa. The elimination unfolded after safe and unsafe couples faced the Oracle, which tested whether they were an ideal match.

During the dome session, Karan Kundrra read out a message from the Mischief Makers highlighting an imbalance in Pyaar Villa — seven boys and six girls. To restore fairness, one male contestant had to be eliminated.

In a unanimous decision, the contestants named Ayush Jamwal for eviction. His exit turned emotional, especially for Deeptanshu, who considered Ayush a close friend and was visibly upset by the decision.

Elimination Twist: Ayush’s Final Power Move

However, Ayush’s eviction was not without consequences. Earlier in the season, he had chosen pyaar over paisa in front of the Mischief Makers, earning a special power.

As a result, before leaving the villa, Ayush was given the authority to decide who would face the impact of his elimination. He chose Gullu’s name, creating fresh tension inside the villa and setting the stage for future confrontations.

This twist added another layer of strategy to the show, proving that exits in Splitsvilla 16 are rarely straightforward.

Anuska Ghosh Returns as Wild Card Entry

Just when contestants thought the drama had settled, another surprise awaited them. After Ayush exited, Karan Kundrra announced a special entry arranged by the Mischief Makers.

Anuska Ghosh, who had previously been dumped by Deeptanshu, re-entered the show as a wild card contestant. Her confident comeback left everyone shocked.

Making a bold statement upon entry, Anuska challenged the contestants, declaring that even if she is thrown out again, she would return stronger. Her re-entry is expected to significantly alter existing connections and rivalries within the villa.

Changing Dynamics in Splitsvilla 16

With Ayush’s exit and Anuska’s return, the balance inside Pyaar Villa has shifted dramatically. Relationships, alliances and strategic partnerships are likely to undergo major changes in upcoming episodes.

The division between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa continues to intensify competition, as contestants must navigate emotional bonds while also protecting their place in the game.

When and Where to Watch Splitsvilla 16

Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV. Viewers can also stream the latest episodes on JioHotstar with an active subscription.

Episode 15 of Splitsvilla 16 delivered emotional drama, strategic gameplay and a surprising wild card entry. Ayush Jamwal’s elimination from Pyaar Villa and Anuska Ghosh’s dramatic return have reshaped the competition, ensuring that the coming episodes will be even more unpredictable.

As connections are tested and rivalries intensify, fans can expect more twists and high-stakes drama in the journey ahead.

Also Read:

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 13 Release Date & Time: Full Schedule, Recap and Where to Watch

Splitsvilla X6 Episode 10 Release Date and Time: Full Recap, Streaming Details, and Contestant Update

Splitsvilla X6 Contestants List 2026: Full Line-Up of Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, Hosts, Twist & Streaming Details