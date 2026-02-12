Engaged Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar’s Dating Reality Show

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are set to headline the much-anticipated second season of the dating reality show Engaged. The duo recently grabbed attention after a viral picture sparked rumours of engagement among fans. However, the speculation turned out to be a clever promotional strategy for Engaged Season 2 – Another Chance at Love.
As excitement builds around the show’s return, here’s everything you need to know about the OTT release date, streaming platform, format, hosts, and what viewers can expect this season.
Engaged Season 2 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Engaged Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 14, 2026, perfectly aligning with Valentine’s Day. Just like its debut season, the show aims to capture the spirit of love and relationships with a romantic release date.
The dating reality series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. Viewers with an active subscription can watch the show on the platform. The first season also launched around the same time of year, and the makers appear to be continuing the tradition with this Valentine’s special release.
New Hosts for Engaged Season 2: Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar Take Charge
While Season 1 featured Uorfi Javed and comedian Harsh Gujral as hosts, the upcoming instalment brings a fresh pairing to the forefront. Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar will lead Season 2, adding new energy and dynamics to the show.
The buzz surrounding the show intensified after Elvish shared a photo showing Jiya wearing a sparkling ring, leading fans to speculate about a real-life engagement. It was later revealed that the image was part of a promotional campaign for the new season, successfully generating massive online engagement.
Their chemistry and social media presence have already created strong anticipation among fans for Engaged: Another Chance At Love.
Engaged Season 2 Format: What Is the Show About?
Unlike many high-drama dating reality shows that focus on competitive tasks and elimination rounds, Engaged takes a more emotionally driven approach. The series centres on real feelings, unresolved relationships, and second chances.
The concept brings together celebrities who revisit past relationships or unresolved emotional chapters in their lives. Rather than intense challenges, the show highlights conversations, emotional journeys, and the possibility of reconciliation.
In the promotional clips for Season 2, viewers get a glimpse of Nikhil and Pallak — a couple who first met on Splitsvilla 13 and later parted ways. Their appearance has already sparked curiosity among fans eager to see whether they will rekindle their relationship.
Although the makers have not officially disclosed the complete format for Season 2, expectations suggest that it will follow a similar structure to the previous season, guiding participants through multiple emotional phases.
Engaged Season 2 Contestants: Who Is Participating?
The full contestant lineup for Engaged Season 2 has not yet been announced. However, the early promos hint at familiar faces from reality television and the entertainment industry.
With the promise of revisiting past romances and exploring second chances, viewers can expect emotionally charged moments and candid conversations throughout the season.
Why Engaged Season 2 Is Generating Buzz
Several factors have contributed to the growing excitement around the show:
The Valentine’s Day 2026 premiere date
Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar’s viral promotional campaign
The return of beloved reality TV personalities
The show’s focus on emotional storytelling rather than competition
By blending celebrity relationships with genuine emotional exploration, Engaged Season 2 aims to offer a refreshing take on modern dating reality shows.
Engaged Season 2 – Another Chance At Love is set to premiere on February 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. With Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar at the helm, the upcoming season promises heartfelt moments, rekindled connections, and honest conversations about love and second chances.
Fans of relationship-based reality content can mark their calendars for this Valentine’s Day release and stay tuned for further updates on contestants and episode details.
