Exciting Netflix Releases in January 2024: A Sneak Peek at Original TV Series

Fool Me Once - Limited Series (Streaming Jan. 1)

Kicking off the year is the gripping British crime drama, "Fool Me Once," adapted from Danny Brocklehust's 2016 novel. Starring the talented Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, the series follows Maya Stern's journey of mourning her late husband, Joe, after a brutal murder. However, a shocking revelation unfolds when Maya discovers, through a home camera, that her husband might still be alive. Simultaneously, Maya's niece and nephew delve into the mystery of their mother's murder, creating an intricate web of connections. Premiering on January 1, "Fool Me Once" promises suspense and mystery.

Delicious in Dungeon (Streaming Jan. 3)

For anime enthusiasts, "Delicious in Dungeon" (also known as Dungeon Meshi) is a must-watch fantasy series premiering on January 3. The story revolves around Laios and his party's quest through a monster-infested dungeon, taking an unexpected turn when they decide to feast on the dungeon's creatures. The addition of Senshi, a dwarf chef, adds a flavorful twist to their journey. With captivating animation and a unique premise, "Delicious in Dungeon" promises to be one of the most enchanting anime series of 2024.

The Brothers Sun Season 1 (Streaming Jan. 4)

Marking its debut on January 4, "The Brothers Sun" is an action-comedy series featuring the talented Michelle Yeoh. The storyline follows a Taiwanese family under the threat of assassination by rival gangsters. Charles Sun, played by Yeoh, travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother, unveiling a gripping narrative of family ties and the pursuit of safety in the face of danger.

Good Grief (Streaming Jan. 5)

Finally, on January 5, get ready for a hearty dose of laughter with "Good Grief," a comedy feature film starring Emmy-winning comedian Dan Levy. Following a short run in theaters, this Netflix premiere boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie.

Killer Soup (Streaming Jan. 11)

"Killer Soup," a fresh crime thriller series, premieres on January 11, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, the series unfolds in South India and revolves around the scheming Swathi Shetty, an aspiring home chef, setting off a chaotic sequence of events.

Boy Swallows Universe Season 1 (Streaming Jan. 11)

Based on Trent Dalton's best-selling book, "Boy Swallows Universe" arrives on January 11 as a limited series. Starring Phoebe Tonkin and Travis Fimmel, the plot set in the 1980s follows Eli Bell's journey in a dysfunctional family of drug addicts and dealers. The series explores themes of love, crime, and resilience as Eli pursues his dream of becoming a respected journalist against all odds.

Queer Eye Season 8 (Streaming Jan. 24)

A beloved reality TV show, "Queer Eye," returns for its eighth and final season on January 24. The Fab Five, consisting of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, continue their transformative journey, exploring new fashions and changing lives. Don't miss the last season, especially with Bobby Berk bidding farewell to the show.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Streaming Jan. 25)

On January 25, the iconic He-Man saga continues with "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." Picking up from the 2021 reboot, the animated series sees He-Man and his allies confronting Skeletor, who is now infused with the power of Motherboard. Brace yourself for an epic battle to save Eternia from impending calamity.

Griselda (Streaming Jan. 25)

Premiering on January 25, "Griselda" is a crime drama series depicting the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious drug lord based in Miami, Florida. Produced by the team behind "Narcos: Mexico," the series chronicles Blanco's journey as a savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, earning her the infamous title of the 'Black Widow.' With a stellar cast, including Sofia Vergara, Orlando Pineda, and Jose Velazquez, "Griselda" promises a riveting portrayal of a complex character.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Streaming Jan. 5)

For fans of mystery thrillers, "Gyeongseong Creature" takes center stage on January 5. Starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, this series seamlessly blends romance with historical K-drama, promising an engaging storyline under the direction of Kang Eun Kyung, Chung Dong Yoon, and Roh Young Sub.