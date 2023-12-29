Exciting New Releases on Disney+ Hotstar in January 2024

"Echo" - Release Date: January 10, 2024

Marvel Studios introduces "Echo," a riveting new superhero series focusing on the character Echo, first introduced in 'Hawkeye' in November 2021. Dive into the world of Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero confronting her past in a hometown affected by her actions in New York City. Brace yourself for an emotional journey as Echo grapples with her Native American heritage, family, and community. The series unfolds with five episodes, promising a gripping narrative.

"The Legend Of Hanuman" Season 3 - Release Date: January 12, 2024

The beloved 'The Legend Of Hanuman' returns with its action-packed third season on Disney+ Hotstar. Follow Lord Hanuman's quest to embrace his inner vanar and control his growing strength. Gain insights into the heroic struggles of Lord Ram and Hanuman as they face the formidable Ravan. Brace yourself for an epic adventure starting on January 12, 2024.

"A Shop For Killers" - Release Date: January 17, 2024

The highly anticipated Korean drama, 'A Shop For Killers,' starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, unfolds its gripping tale on Disney+ Hotstar. The narrative revolves around Jung Ji-An, a girl raised by her mysterious uncle. Delve into the drama as Ji-An unravels the truth behind her uncle's company and his unexpected demise. Prepare for an enthralling experience with eight episodes, premiering on January 17, 2024.

"A Real Bug's Life" - Release Date: January 24, 2024

National Geographic presents 'A Real Bug's Life,' a fascinating Disney+ Original series exploring nine micro bug worlds worldwide. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's 'A Bug's Life,' this family-friendly series unveils larger-than-life personalities and incredible new discoveries. Embark on this mesmerizing journey into the microcosmos, starting January 24, 2024.

"Karmma Calling" - Release Date: January 26, 2024

Brace yourself for the Hindi adaptation of the popular American drama series 'Revenge' with 'Karmma Calling.' Starring Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood, the series unfolds in a world of glamour, lies, and betrayal. Join Varun Sood's character, Ahaan, as he navigates the delicate balance between following his heart and upholding his family's legacy. 'Karmma Calling' hits the screens on January 26, 2024.