Exciting New Movies coming to Netflix in October 2023

New Movies coming to Netflix: October is just around the corner, and Netflix is set to release a fantastic lineup of movies. Here, we've handpicked our top choices and most anticipated titles for the upcoming month.

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming in October 2023

Pain Hustlers (October 27th)

Netflix presents "Pain Hustlers," a compelling biopic directed by David Yates, renowned for the Harry Potter series. Starring Emily Blunt as Liza, the story revolves around her pursuit of a better life for her family at a struggling pharma start-up. As Liza rises to success, she discovers that the high life comes with its challenges.

The movie premiered at recent festivals, and despite mixed reviews, the star-studded cast promises an engaging cinematic experience. For those seeking a preview, consider watching Netflix's limited series, "Painkiller," which touches on similar themes.

Old Dads (2023): October 20th

Originally planned for a theatrical release, "Old Dads" was swiftly acquired by Netflix, set to premiere globally on October 20th. Directed by Bill Burr in his directorial debut, the comedy stars Burr alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine as aging friends navigating a world born after 1987.

If you enjoyed "F is for Family," this promises a live-action equivalent. Anticipation is high for this lighthearted comedy.

Disco Inferno / Flashback: October 20th

Netflix's Halloween lineup relies heavily on licensed titles, including two intriguing short horror films reminiscent of the popular "Black Mirror" series. "Disco Inferno" follows a young couple as they grapple with a dark presence targeting their unborn child while preparing to dance at LA's hottest disco. Meanwhile, "Flashback" explores a yoga teacher's desperate race through her past to save her loved one during a home invasion.

Ballerina: October 6th

"Ballerina," a thrilling addition to Netflix's collection of South Korean action films, follows a relentless ex-bodyguard seeking vengeance for her best friend's death. Directed and written by Lee Chung-hyun, this movie promises high-octane action with Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, and Park Yu-rim in starring roles.