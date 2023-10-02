Hot OTT Releases for This Week: Must-Watch Movies and Web Series on Streaming Platforms

Hot OTT Releases for This Week: The surge in the popularity of streaming platforms for movies and web series has given viewers the freedom to indulge in binge-watching from the comfort of their own homes. Leading OTT platforms consistently deliver high-quality content that caters to a diverse audience. Let's take a look at the most eagerly anticipated releases for this week:

"Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley"- Available on SonyLiv starting September 27

"Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley" boasts a star-studded cast featuring Wamiga Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, with stellar support from Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, and Imaad Shah. This series draws inspiration from Agatha Christie's renowned crime novel, ‘The Sittaford Mystery’.

"Hostel Daze Season 4"- Streaming on Prime Video from September 27

"Hostel Daze Season 4" revolves around the adventures of friends Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh (also known as Jaat), Jatin Kishore (Jhantoo), Nabomita, and Ankit as they navigate their final year of college and prepare for the challenges of the real world. The cast includes Utsav Sarkar, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and Ahsaas Channa. This six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand.