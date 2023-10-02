Hot OTT Releases for This Week: Must-Watch Movies and Web Series on Streaming Platforms

Hot OTT Releases for This Week: The surge in the popularity of streaming platforms for movies and web series has given viewers the freedom to indulge in binge-watching from the comfort of their own homes. Leading OTT platforms consistently deliver high-quality content that caters to a diverse audience. Let's take a look at the most eagerly anticipated releases for this week:
"Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley" boasts a star-studded cast featuring Wamiga Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, with stellar support from Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, and Imaad Shah. This series draws inspiration from Agatha Christie's renowned crime novel, ‘The Sittaford Mystery’.
"Hostel Daze Season 4" revolves around the adventures of friends Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh (also known as Jaat), Jatin Kishore (Jhantoo), Nabomita, and Ankit as they navigate their final year of college and prepare for the challenges of the real world. The cast includes Utsav Sarkar, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and Ahsaas Channa. This six-episode season four is directed by Abhinav Anand.
"King Of Kotha" centers around Kannan bhai and his gang, who wield considerable power in a crime-ridden town. However, Inspector Shahu hatches a clever plan to bring back the 'King' and challenge their dominion while seeking vengeance. Dulquer Salmaan takes the lead role, supported by Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and more.
"Agent" follows the journey of a spy tasked with uncovering the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization, all while grappling with the haunting secrets of a mysterious past. The OTT release date for 'Agent' has seen several delays, but it is finally set to debut on SonyLiv this week. The movie features Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramieet Virk.
"Choona" delves into the scheme of six ordinary individuals who hatch a heist plan to seek retribution against the formidable politician, Shukla. The web series boasts a cast including Jimmy Shergil, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt.