RDX OTT Release on Netflix– Release Date, Cast, and Review

RDX OTT Release on Netflix: The highly anticipated Malayalam movie "RDX," featuring the charismatic duo of Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, has become a topic of fervent discussion among cinephiles. "RDX" has garnered immense acclaim, with its reviews skyrocketing to unprecedented heights. Fans are raving about this Malayalam blockbuster, predicting it will soon cross the 100-crore mark in India. While some praise its heart-touching storyline, others offer constructive criticism. The movie has been aptly labeled as a "Power Action Movie."

It originally premiered in theatres on August 25, 2023, coinciding with the joyous occasion of Onam. For fans eager to catch this action-packed thriller on Netflix's OTT platform, the wait is finally over. "RDX" made its digital debut on Netflix on September 24th, 2023, delivering an exhilarating viewing experience. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film has been creating waves at the box office, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.

RDX Movie Overview

Movie Name: RDX (Robert Dony Xavier)

Category: Entertainment

Directed by: Nahas Hidhayath

Starring: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Babu Antony

OTT Release Date: September 24th, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Box Office Collection: Over 80 crores

The RDX OTT Release Date

Marking its triumphant entry into the world of online streaming, "RDX" has swiftly secured a place on Netflix. This digital release occurred on September 24th, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide who were unable to catch it in cinemas.

Cast and Crew

"RDX" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar taking the lead roles. The movie also features other talented actors such as Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony, each contributing to the film's gripping narrative.