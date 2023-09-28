RDX OTT Release on Netflix– Release Date, Cast, and Review

RDX OTT Release on Netflix: The highly anticipated Malayalam movie "RDX," featuring the charismatic duo of Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, has become a topic of fervent discussion among cinephiles. "RDX" has garnered immense acclaim, with its reviews skyrocketing to unprecedented heights. Fans are raving about this Malayalam blockbuster, predicting it will soon cross the 100-crore mark in India. While some praise its heart-touching storyline, others offer constructive criticism. The movie has been aptly labeled as a "Power Action Movie."
It originally premiered in theatres on August 25, 2023, coinciding with the joyous occasion of Onam. For fans eager to catch this action-packed thriller on Netflix's OTT platform, the wait is finally over. "RDX" made its digital debut on Netflix on September 24th, 2023, delivering an exhilarating viewing experience. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film has been creating waves at the box office, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.
Movie Name: RDX (Robert Dony Xavier)
Category: Entertainment
Directed by: Nahas Hidhayath
Starring: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Babu Antony
OTT Release Date: September 24th, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix
Box Office Collection: Over 80 crores
Marking its triumphant entry into the world of online streaming, "RDX" has swiftly secured a place on Netflix. This digital release occurred on September 24th, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide who were unable to catch it in cinemas.
"RDX" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar taking the lead roles. The movie also features other talented actors such as Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony, each contributing to the film's gripping narrative.
Prior to its digital release, "RDX" premiered in theaters worldwide on August 25th, 2023. The film, penned by Adarsh Sukumaran with dialogue crafted by Shabas Rasheed, achieved considerable success in its cinematic run.
The much-anticipated digital release on Netflix occurred on September 24th, 2023. Fans who missed the opportunity to watch "RDX" in theaters can now enjoy it conveniently on the Netflix OTT platform. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, this movie promises a thrilling blend of strategy and action, making for an engrossing watch.
Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, and Mahima Nambiar take center stage in "RDX," supported by a talented cast that includes Antony Varghese, Babu Antony, and more. Each actor delivers a stellar performance, adding depth to the film's characters.