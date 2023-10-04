October 2023 Movie Releases: Mission Raniganj, Tejas, And 8 More Films Coming To Theatres Near You

October 2023 Movie Releases: The year 2023 has breathed new life into theaters. In the midst of the pandemic and the year that followed, there was a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the return of audiences to cinemas. However, today, it is clear that this doubt has been dispelled. With each new release, cinephiles are flocking to theaters, celebrating this resurgence as if it were a festival. Every month brings a slew of movies to theaters, catering to the diverse tastes of cinema-goers. Let's take a closer look at the exciting movie releases coming to theaters near you in October 2023:

Dono: 5th October

"Dono" is a film featuring a cast of talented newcomers. The movie stars Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, and Paloma, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, both making their debut. Additionally, this film marks the directorial debut of Avnish Barjatya, son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. "Dono" has a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, offering an intriguing cinematic experience.

Thank You For Coming: 6th October

"Thank You For Coming" is an all-female ensemble led by actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill. This film explores the realm of sex comedy, delving into the topic of women's orgasms and the intricacies surrounding them.

Mission Raniganj: 6th October

"Mission Raniganj" is a biographical drama starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the tragic incident of the 1989 Raniganj Coalfield collapse. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, it promises to be a compelling and poignant portrayal of this historical event.

Yaatris: 6th October

"Yaatris" tells the heartwarming story of the Sharmas, an ordinary family from Banaras. Their journey is filled with love, laughter, and valuable life lessons, emphasizing the importance of togetherness. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, Raghubir Yadav, and Anuraag Malhan.

Guthlee Ladoo: 13th October

"Guthlee Ladoo" may not feature star kids, but it certainly has a star-studded narrative. Directed by Ishrat R Khan, the film revolves around a young boy's struggle to pursue his education in the face of the oppressive caste system. It promises a thought-provoking and emotional viewing experience.

Bhagwan Bharose:13th October

"Bhagwan Bharose" boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Satendra Soni, Sparsh Suman, Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, Shrikant Verma, Mahesh Sharma, Sawan Tank, and Manurishi Chaddha. Set against the backdrop of the country's evolving socio-political landscape, the film is a coming-of-age drama with a compelling narrative.

Tejas - 20th October

"Tejas," written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, is a biographical account of the historic Air Force pilot Tejas Gill. Kangana Ranaut takes the lead in this long-awaited film, which is now ready to captivate audiences, though the trailer is yet to be released.

Ganapath - 20th October

"Ganapath" features Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The film explores a dystopian world across different timelines of life, offering a gripping tale of good versus evil. While we await its release, you can catch the teaser to get a glimpse of its intriguing storyline.

Yaariyan 2 - 20th October

"Yaariyan 2" is another coming-of-age drama this month, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Pearl V Puri. It serves as a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, promising an engaging narrative.

Aankh Micholi - 27th October

"Aankh Micholi" stars Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani in leading roles, supported by talented actors like Sharman Joshi and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a family's web of lies spun in their quest to marry their daughter to an NRI groom.