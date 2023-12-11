Exciting News: Vikram Prabhu's Raid OTT Release Date Revealed!

Raid OTT Release: Are you ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience? Brace yourselves as Vikram Prabhu takes center stage in the action-packed Tamil thriller, "Raid," directed by Karthi. Following a month of theatrical buzz, the film is all set to storm into your homes via OTT platforms from December 8, 2023, complying with the Tamil film associations' mandated 28-day window post-theatrical release.

'Raid': A Cinematic Marvel by Karthi

This Tamil-language thriller is a riveting remake of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "Tagaru," originally starring Shiva Rajkumar. Vikram Prabhu takes on the role of a fearless police officer, with Sri Divya as the leading lady. An ensemble cast including Ananthika Sanilkumar and Rishi Rithvik adds depth to the narrative.

Behind the Scenes: Journey from Tagaru to Raid

The journey of "Raid" began with the success of "Tagaru" in 2018, leading director M. Muthaiya to secure the rights for the Tamil remake. Vikram Prabhu stepped into the shoes of the protagonist, reuniting with Sri Divya after they collaborated in 'Vellaikaara Durai' (2014). Notably, "Raid" marks Sri Divya's comeback to the Tamil film industry after a four-year hiatus.

Vikram Prabhu Takes on Crime in "Raid"

In "Raid," Vikram Prabhu assumes the role of a determined police officer transferred to a new town, where he faces off against a formidable gang led by a ruthless individual. Witness his relentless pursuit to end the gangster's reign of terror and restore harmony to the community.

Despite initial criticisms for its trailer, "Raid" promises a gripping cinematic experience with its mix of romance, action sequences, and intense moments. As the story unfolds, Vikram's character tackles a series of gruesome killings orchestrated by money-hungry gangsters. While the gang kills for profit, Vikram's character seeks justice, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Raid: Meet the Cast and Crew

Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya, key roles in the film are essayed by Ananthika, Rishi Rithvik, Soundararaja, and other talented actors. The film's dynamic soundtrack is the creation of Sam CS, with Kathiravan handling cinematography, Manimaran overseeing editing, and K Ganesh coordinating heart-pounding stunts.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the "Raid" phenomenon as it hits your screens on December 8, 2023, exclusively on Aha Tamil. Get ready for a cinematic journey like never before!

Exclusive Streaming on Aha Tamil

Get ready to binge-watch "Raid" on Aha Tamil, the exclusive platform that has secured the digital rights for this action-packed thriller. Starting December 8, 2023, the film will be available for streaming, making it a perfect way to spice up your entertainment.