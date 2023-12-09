Upcoming Malayalam Movies and Web Series OTT Platforms – Netflix, Prime Video, Manorama Max, SonyLIV, Hotstar, and More!

Upcoming Malayalam Movies: We've curated an exciting list of upcoming Malayalam movies and web series, complete with release dates and platforms. If you're a fervent fan eagerly anticipating releases from the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Anna Ben, Parvathy, or Nimisha Sajayan, your wait is about to end. Let the countdown begin!
Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster with Athmiya, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raji, AV Anoop, and John Antony in the spotlight. This film delves into the generational conflicts between a father and son, exploring how the generation gap leads to a myriad of misunderstandings. Niranj, portraying the son and an RJ, faces disapproval from his father for his carefree ways. Watch how a life-changing incident makes him realize the true value of family.
Gear up for laughter with this upcoming comedy satire web series, scripted by the talented Deepu Pradeep (known for Kunjramayanam) and directed by Praveen Chandran. The story unfolds in the quirky village of Perilloor, featuring Nikhila Vimal, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, and Ashokan. Anticipate a laughter riot as the series explores the eccentricities of village life.
Shine Tom Chacko, Ahaana Krishna, and Dhruvan lead the cast in this intense drama. The plot revolves around Sajeev and Geethika's wedding day, taking an unexpected turn when Sajeev confronts a group of ruffians. Gripped by the incident, Sajeev's obsession with revenge clashes with Geethika's plea to move on. "Adi" tackles the complexities of male ego and its impact on relationships with wit and entertainment.