Upcoming Malayalam Movies and Web Series OTT Platforms – Netflix, Prime Video, Manorama Max, SonyLIV, Hotstar, and More!

Achanoru Vazha Vechu (Manorama Max, December 8)

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster with Athmiya, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raji, AV Anoop, and John Antony in the spotlight. This film delves into the generational conflicts between a father and son, exploring how the generation gap leads to a myriad of misunderstandings. Niranj, portraying the son and an RJ, faces disapproval from his father for his carefree ways. Watch how a life-changing incident makes him realize the true value of family.