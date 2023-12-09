List of OTT releases this week (4th December 2023 to 10th December 2023)

The Archies: A Musical Delight by Zoya Akhtar (Netflix, December 7th)

Zoya Akhtar's directorial prowess shines in "The Archies," a highly anticipated OTT release this week. This teen musical comedy introduces a stellar cast, including star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, alongside debutants Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of 1960s Riverdale, inspired by the iconic Archie comics, the film weaves a tale of friendship and romance. As the gang endeavors to save Green Park from developers' plans, the question looms – will the youngsters succeed?

Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi's Thrilling Dive into Amnesia (ZEE5, December 8th)

National Film Award winner Pankaj Tripathi takes the lead in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury-directed thriller drama "Kadak Singh." Portraying AK Srivastava, aka Kadak Singh, an officer battling retrograde amnesia, Tripathi's character becomes the epicenter of divergent perspectives on his life. The plot unfolds as he unravels the mystery surrounding his past, uncovering facts that threaten to disrupt others' lives.

Dhak Dhak: A Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery (Netflix, December 8th)

"Dhak Dhak," a whimsical drama by Tarun Dudeja, unfolds an extraordinary story of four ordinary women. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film documents their motorcycle adventure to the world's highest motorable pass, Khardung La. Amidst unplanned challenges, the women overcome hardships, embarking on a profound journey of self-discovery and identity.

Chamak: Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's Musical Crime Saga (Sony LIV, December 8th)

Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's creation, "Chamak," is a musical crime drama featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema and Isha Talwar. The series unfolds the gripping narrative of Kaala, an aspiring rapper, unraveling the mystery behind his father's death. As Kaala ventures from Canada to Punjab, the story delves into the murder of legendary singer Taara Singh 25 years ago. Will Kaala's relentless pursuit of truth reach its crescendo?

Vadhuvu: Avika Gor's Detective Thriller in Telugu (Disney Plus Hotstar, December 8th)

In the Telugu-language thriller drama "Vadhuvu," Avika Gor takes the titular role in a gripping adaptation of the popular Bengali series "Indu." Directed by Poluru Krishna, the series follows the mysterious journey of Vadhuvu, a new bride in an affluent family. Amidst strange incidents, Vadhuvu dons the detective hat, unraveling family secrets while safeguarding her own.

Leave the World Behind: Rumaan Alam's Page-to-Screen Psychological Thriller (Netflix, December 8th)

"Leave the World Behind" emerges as a gripping psychological drama, adapted from Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel. Directed by Sam Esmail, the film features Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Myha’la Herrold. The Sandford family's vacation takes a chilling turn with a cyberattack, plunging them into chaos. As two strangers claim ownership of their rental home, suspense builds—what will the Sandfords do now?

My Life with the Walter Boys: Ali Novak's Wattpad Novel Comes to Life (Netflix, December 7th)

Nikki Rodriguez leads the romantic drama series "My Life with the Walter Boys," an adaptation of Ali Novak's renowned WattPad novel. Jackie Howard's life takes a dramatic turn from privileged New York to a Colorado ranch with the boisterous Walter family. Navigating irreparable loss, Jackie learns to adjust and grow in this heartwarming tale of transformation.

Your Christmas or Mine 2: Jim O’Hanlon's Hilarious Sequel (Amazon Prime Video, December 8th)

The rom-com drama "Your Christmas or Mine" returns with its sequel, promising more laughter and love. Directed by Jim O’Hanlon, the film follows Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) as they plan to spend another Christmas together with their families. However, a farcical mix-up swaps their accommodations, leading to uproarious chaos. As they navigate through this unexpected twist, the disparities in their lifestyles add another layer of humor. Will the couple overcome these challenges, or will it strain their relationship?

Christmas As Usual: Kanan Gill's Festive Romantic Comedy (Netflix, December 6th)

Kanan Gill's fans are in for a delightful treat with his latest romantic comedy drama, "Christmas As Usual." Ida Ursin-Holm portrays Thea, recently engaged to Kanan Gill's character Jashan. The holiday season brings Thea and Jashan to her hometown for a classic Norwegian Christmas, and an opportunity for Jashan to win over Thea's family. However, cultural differences create unexpected challenges. Will Thea's family embrace Jashan and bless the couple?

Blood Coast: Olivier Marchal's Riveting French Crime Drama (Netflix, December 6th)

"Blood Coast" is a French-language action crime drama series directed by Olivier Marchal and Ivan Fegyveres. The narrative revolves around a group of courageous cops, led by a rogue captain with unconventional investigative methods. The team is on a mission to thwart a drug lord's plan to overtake Marseilles, a plot that threatens to turn the city into a battleground. The daredevil captain and his unstoppable team face off against the criminal in a high-stakes battle.