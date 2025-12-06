Four More Shots Please! Final Season: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where To Watch

The much-loved Amazon Original Four More Shots Please! is set to return with its fourth and final season, marking the end of one of India’s most influential female-led web series. The International Emmy-nominated show will premiere globally on December 19, 2025, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
With its bold storytelling, sharp writing, and unapologetic portrayal of modern womanhood, the series prepares to deliver a dramatic, emotional, and powerful conclusion to the journey of its iconic quartet.
When and Where to Watch Four More Shots Please! Final Season
The final season of Four More Shots Please! will be available from December 19, 2025, only on Prime Video.
Prime Video announced the premiere date through its official social media platforms, inviting viewers to join the gang one last time.
A Look Back: The Legacy of Four More Shots Please!
Since its debut in January 2019, Four More Shots Please! has become a cultural touchstone. Often compared to Sex and the City, the show carved its own identity by portraying four women navigating careers, relationships, identity, and emotional complexities in modern-day Mumbai.
Across its three seasons, the series explored themes of friendship, ambition, heartbreak, and self-discovery, earning praise for its boldness and relatability.
Storyline: What to Expect in the Final Season
The fourth season follows the continuing journey of Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi, who return with what creators describe as the “mother of all pacts.” This final chapter promises to explore:
A deeper understanding of their personal identities
Emotional and professional crossroads
Consequences of past decisions
The evolving dynamics of their friendship
The show continues to focus on the imperfections and resilience of its lead characters, embracing the realities of modern urban womanhood while steering away from conventional portrayals of women on screen.
Cast: Returning Faces and New Additions
The final season sees the return of the core cast:
Sayani Gupta as Damini
Kirti Kulhari as Anjana
Bani J as Umang
Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi
Supporting cast members include:
Prateik Babbar
Milind Soman
Rajeev Siddhartha
Lisa Ray
Ankur Rathee
New performers joining the ensemble for Season 4:
Dino Morea
Anasuya Sengupta
Kunaal Roy Kapur
Creators, Writers and Directors
The final season is backed by the original creative team:
Producers: Pritish Nandy Communications
Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy & Ishita Pritish Nandy
Writers: Devika Bhagat (story), Ishita Moitra (dialogues)
Directors: Arunima Sharma & Neha Parti Matiyani
The creators describe the final season as the emotional crescendo of a story that aimed to portray women as they truly are — ambitious, flawed, complex, and unapologetically themselves.
Why This Finale Matters
Over the years, Four More Shots Please! has influenced conversations around female friendships, sexuality, mental health, ambition, and societal expectations. The series resonated with a generation seeking authenticity and representation on screen.
The final season promises to close their journey on a note that reflects growth, acceptance, and the unbreakable bond between the four women.
Fans who have followed the show since 2019 can expect an emotional, dramatic, and fitting farewell to Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi. With new faces, heightened stakes, and mature storytelling, the finale aims to deliver a satisfying end to one of India’s most iconic OTT dramas.
