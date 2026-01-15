Friday OTT Releases on January 16, 2026: 7 New Movies and Shows Streaming This Weekend

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Streaming platforms are rolling out an exciting mix of movies and series this Friday, January 16, 2026. From large-scale historical war dramas and Hollywood crime thrillers to Korean romance and regional dark comedies, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.

The seven most popular Friday OTT Releases

1. The Rip (Netflix)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite once again in The Rip, a gripping crime thriller inspired by real events. The story follows an elite Miami narcotics unit that stumbles upon millions of dollars hidden inside a decaying cartel stash house. What initially appears to be a lucky seizure soon turns dangerous, as suspicion and internal conflict threaten to tear the team apart. The film explores loyalty, greed, and moral compromise under extreme pressure.

2. Mastii 4 (ZEE5)

The beloved adult-comedy franchise returns with Mastii 4, bringing back Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as Amar, Meet, and Prem. This time, the trio persuades their wives to grant them a one-week “Love Visa” to relive their carefree fantasies. However, their plans spiral out of control when their wives decide to play by the same rules, leading to a chain of comic misunderstandings and chaos.

3. Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix)

Can This Love Be Translated? is a romantic Korean drama that blends travel, fame, and emotional vulnerability. Starring Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, and Sota Fukushi, the series centres on a multilingual interpreter and a popular actress working together on a reality dating show filmed across multiple countries. As their journey unfolds, emotional barriers and unspoken feelings test whether love can survive when words fall short.

4. Bha Bha Ba (ZEE5)

A mix of action, satire, and social commentary, Bha Bha Ba tells the story of Radar, a mysterious man battling mental health struggles who orchestrates the kidnapping of Kerala’s Chief Minister. Disguised as a public crusade against corruption, his mission is deeply personal and driven by past family trauma. Featuring performances by Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Mohanlal, the film balances dark humour with political drama.

5. Kalamkaval (SonyLIV)

Inspired by the chilling real-life crimes of serial killer Cyanide Mohan, Kalamkaval is an intense Malayalam crime thriller set in the early 2000s. Mammootty plays a seasoned police officer investigating a string of murders in a border village, where women are targeted under the guise of marriage. As the investigation deepens, a tense psychological battle unfolds between cop and criminal, with Vinayakan playing a key role.

6. 120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video)

120 Bahadur is a powerful historical war drama based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh, leading 120 soldiers of the 13th Kumaon Regiment against overwhelming odds. Battling freezing temperatures and a vastly larger enemy force, the film pays tribute to extraordinary bravery, sacrifice, and military honour.

7. Gurram Paapi Reddy (ZEE5)

A dark Telugu crime comedy, Gurram Paapi Reddy follows a cunning con man who recruits three unlikely accomplices for what seems like a simple task—swapping a corpse from a grave. Their bizarre mission soon spirals into danger when they become entangled in a royal inheritance mystery and a heated property dispute. The film stars Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.

What to Watch First This Weekend?

Whether you’re in the mood for a high-stakes Hollywood thriller, a patriotic war epic, a light-hearted comedy, or a gripping regional crime story, January 16, 2026, brings a strong slate of OTT releases across major streaming platforms. With such a diverse lineup, your weekend watchlist is officially sorted.

