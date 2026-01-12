OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 – January 18, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, & more

The third week of January 2026 brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From high-profile Hollywood thrillers and Korean romantic dramas to hard-hitting Indian crime stories and historical war epics, streaming platforms are rolling out diverse content catering to every kind of viewer.

Major highlights this week include Hijack Season 2, The Rip starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, Emraan Hashmi’s crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, and Kim Seon Ho’s much-awaited K-drama Can This Love Be Translated?. Here’s a complete guide to what’s new on OTT between January 12 and January 18, 2026.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 – January 18, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Hijack Season 2 Apple TV+ January 14, 2026 Action / Thriller Pole to Pole With Will Smith JioHotstar January 13, 2026 Documentary Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Netflix January 14, 2026 Crime / Thriller Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Netflix January 15, 2026 Mystery / Drama To Love, To Lose Netflix January 15, 2026 Romance / Drama The Rip Netflix January 16, 2026 Action / Crime Can This Love Be Translated? Netflix January 16, 2026 Romantic Comedy 120 Bahadur Amazon Prime Video January 16, 2026 War / Historical Kalamkaval SonyLIV January 16, 2026 Crime / Thriller Bha Bha Ba ZEE5 January 16, 2026 Action / Comedy

New OTT Releases on Apple TV+

Hijack Season 2

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Action / Thriller

Idris Elba returns as corporate negotiator Sam Nelson in the second season of Hijack, shifting the tension from the skies to the streets. Set largely in Berlin, the new season revolves around a hostage crisis in an underground train system. With hundreds of civilians trapped and armed terrorists calling the shots, Nelson must navigate intense negotiations where a single mistake could cost countless lives. The season also brings back Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi.

New OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Pole to Pole With Will Smith

Release Date: January 13, 2026

Genre: Documentary

In this ambitious National Geographic docuseries, Will Smith embarks on a 100-day expedition across all seven continents. From polar ice caps to dense rainforests, the series captures Smith exploring extreme environments alongside leading scientists and explorers, offering a visually stunning look at Earth’s most challenging ecosystems and the human spirit of discovery.

New OTT Releases on Netflix

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a gripping crime drama set at Mumbai International Airport. The series follows customs officer Arjun Meena, who leads a covert operation against an international smuggling syndicate dealing in gold, luxury goods and contraband. As the investigation deepens, Meena finds himself caught in a dangerous game where loyalty and integrity are constantly tested.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Release Date: January 15, 2026

Genre: Mystery / Drama

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1929 novel, Seven Dials is set in 1925 England and follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a sharp-witted aristocrat drawn into a deadly conspiracy. What begins as a harmless party prank quickly turns into a murder investigation involving secret societies, political intrigue and espionage. The series blends classic whodunit storytelling with high-stakes suspense.

To Love, To Lose

Release Date: January 15, 2026

Genre: Romance / Drama

This Turkish drama explores a forbidden romance between a loan shark’s enforcer and a struggling screenwriter working to pay off her debts. As emotions intensify, their relationship begins to affect two rival families, leading to irreversible consequences. Starring İbrahim Çelikkol, Emine Meyrem and Yasemin Kay Allen, the series delivers passion, tragedy and emotional depth.

The Rip

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Action / Crime

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for this tense action-crime thriller set in Miami. The Rip follows a group of elite police officers who stumble upon millions in cash during a raid on a cartel stash house. As word spreads across departments, internal distrust grows, alliances fracture and the officers’ loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test.

Can This Love Be Translated?

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Kim Seon Ho headlines this feel-good Korean romantic comedy alongside Go Youn Jung and Sota Fukushi. The story revolves around a multilingual interpreter and a global celebrity who travel across countries while filming a reality show. As language barriers blur and emotions deepen, the two begin discovering their own shared language of love.

new OTT Releases on Amazon Prime Video

120 Bahadur

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: War / Historical

Starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, 120 Bahadur recounts the heroic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film focuses on the courage and sacrifice of 120 soldiers from Charlie Company who defended their post against overwhelming odds in the harsh Himalayan terrain, making it one of the most powerful war dramas of the year.

New OTT Releases on SonyLIV

Kalamkaval

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Inspired by real-life events, Kalamkaval is a gritty Malayalam police procedural centered on the investigation of a serial killer resembling the infamous Cyanide Mohan case. Mammootty plays Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan, whose pursuit of a calculating psychopath leads him into a disturbing psychological battle where the criminal always seems one step ahead.

New OTT Releases on ZEE5

Bha Bha Ba

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Action / Comedy

This Malayalam action-comedy follows a mentally unstable conman who kidnaps a newly elected Chief Minister during a political rally. Claiming to act as a vigilante for the common man, he embarks on an unusual journey with the CM, collecting public grievances along the way. The ensemble cast includes Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Baiju Santhosh, with Mohanlal appearing in an extended cameo.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

The Rip (Netflix): A gripping crime thriller powered by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Hijack Season 2 (Apple TV+): High-tension hostage drama with Idris Elba

120 Bahadur (Prime Video): A stirring tribute to Indian military heroism

Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix): A charming K-drama rom-com for romance lovers

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix): A strong Indian crime series led by Emraan Hashmi

The week of January 12 to January 18, 2026, offers a rich mix of thrillers, romance, documentaries, historical dramas and international series across major OTT platforms. With big stars, compelling stories and varied genres, this week’s streaming slate ensures there’s plenty to add to your watchlist, making it another exciting chapter in the 2026 OTT calendar.

