Fukrey 3 Box Office Triumph Continues as It Earns ₹15 Crore on Sunday, Nearing ₹50 Crore Milestone in India

Fukrey 3, which brings back the original cast after a six-year hiatus, has been consistently winning hearts at the Indian box office. It all began with an ₹8.82 crore opening on Thursday, and since then, the film has been on an upward trajectory. As per early estimates, the film is poised for another significant surge, with a potential ₹12 crore on Monday, which happens to be a national holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. With these projections, Fukrey 3 is inching ever closer to the coveted ₹50 crore mark in India, and it's expected to reach this milestone on its fifth day, Monday.

The portal reports that Fukrey 3 is on track to achieve a total business of ₹55.48 crore in India after just five days in theaters. Day 2 (Friday) saw the film amass ₹7.81 crore nett, and on Day 3 (Saturday), it experienced an impressive 49.42 percent increase in business, earning ₹11.67 crore nett in India.

Fukrey 3, which hit screens on September 28, has garnered mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film successfully continues the storyline from its predecessor, Fukrey Returns, which was released in 2017. It retains the original cast, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma, with the exception of Ali Fazal, who made a cameo appearance in this installment.