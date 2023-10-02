Skanda Review: A Rollercoaster of Action and Drama That Will Leave You Wanting More

Skanda Review: Released on September 28, 2023, "Skanda" promised to be an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience. With a star-studded cast featuring Ram Pothineni, Srileela, Sai Manjrekar, and more, director Boyapati Srinivas set out to deliver another high-octane action thriller. But does it live up to the hype and expectations? Let's dive into the world of "Skanda" and find out if it's a rollercoaster ride worth taking.
"Skanda" plunges us into the heart of a long-standing feud between the Andhra Seyam and Telangana Seyam families, fueled by a twist involving a betel nut and a marriage. Simultaneously, we're introduced to Ramakrishna Raju, an IT tycoon languishing in jail, whose daughter lies in a hospital bed among the dead. These parallel tracks set the stage for a story that revolves around a staggering amount of black money and a battle for its conversion into white money. As our hero, Ram, enters as a simple ploughman and gradually falls in love with the Telangana Seyam's daughter, we know we're in for a wild ride that culminates in a spectacular showdown during the Sri Ram Navami celebration.
However, the story takes some questionable turns. The premise of one Seyam awakening another's daughter may seem far-fetched, and "Skanda" relies heavily on action sequences, often sacrificing logic and common sense. One can't help but wonder if simplicity and authenticity would have sufficed for a tale like this, given the abundance of bullies and a lack of police or system intervention.
In the first half of the film, the characters are unfamiliar, and it feels like watching a Telugu-dubbed Kannada movie. Even the chief ministers of both Telugu states, played by actors, remain unrecognizable to most viewers. The second half, unfortunately, lacks meaningful substance, despite a twist in the drama introduced by the director.
"Skanda" lacks humor, but the chemistry between the lead pair, Ram and Srileela, offers some respite. The love track, however, falls flat, and the dialogue quality leaves room for improvement. "Skanda" seems to take its audience for granted, relying heavily on grand build-ups, slow-motion shots, and an overpowering background score. Director Boyapati Srinivas may have strayed from the storytelling depth required for the modern generation, leaving viewers wanting more substance.
Thaman's background score, though heavy, adds intensity to the movie, even when the screen is relatively quiet. The songs, though, fail to leave a lasting impact, feeling rushed and somewhat derivative. Urvashi Rautela's item song provides a brief diversion.
Technically, the film is proficient in terms of camera work and editing, but its lengthy runtime doesn't provide much substance. Production values remain decent, but the casting could have been more lavish.