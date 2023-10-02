Skanda Review: A Rollercoaster of Action and Drama That Will Leave You Wanting More

Skanda Review: Released on September 28, 2023, "Skanda" promised to be an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience. With a star-studded cast featuring Ram Pothineni, Srileela, Sai Manjrekar, and more, director Boyapati Srinivas set out to deliver another high-octane action thriller. But does it live up to the hype and expectations? Let's dive into the world of "Skanda" and find out if it's a rollercoaster ride worth taking.

Skanda: Plot Unveiled

"Skanda" plunges us into the heart of a long-standing feud between the Andhra Seyam and Telangana Seyam families, fueled by a twist involving a betel nut and a marriage. Simultaneously, we're introduced to Ramakrishna Raju, an IT tycoon languishing in jail, whose daughter lies in a hospital bed among the dead. These parallel tracks set the stage for a story that revolves around a staggering amount of black money and a battle for its conversion into white money. As our hero, Ram, enters as a simple ploughman and gradually falls in love with the Telangana Seyam's daughter, we know we're in for a wild ride that culminates in a spectacular showdown during the Sri Ram Navami celebration.

However, the story takes some questionable turns. The premise of one Seyam awakening another's daughter may seem far-fetched, and "Skanda" relies heavily on action sequences, often sacrificing logic and common sense. One can't help but wonder if simplicity and authenticity would have sufficed for a tale like this, given the abundance of bullies and a lack of police or system intervention.