Fukrey 3 Review: A Hilarious Rollercoaster of Laughter with Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi

Fukrey 3 Review: In this review of "Fukrey 3," we delve into the hilarious world of slapstick comedy, where Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi take the lead. This sequel is a rollercoaster of laughter, perfect for those who appreciate mindless humor and nostalgia.

Fukrey Film Details:

Title: Fukrey 3

Cast: Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Fukrey 3: A Slapstick Comedy Extravaganza

"Fukrey 3" brings back the glory of slapstick comedy, with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat leading the way. This comedy of errors is a delightful time-pass movie that doesn't require you to overthink.

The film shines in its nostalgic elements, celebrating the camaraderie of the Fukrey gang, their quirky encounters with Pandit ji (Pankaj Tripathi), and their ever-entertaining relationship with Bholi Panjaban (Richa Chadha). Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba adds depth to each character, making them even more endearing.

Fukrey 3 has several stories and sub-plots

The plot takes off from where the second installment left, taking the audience on a wild ride from coal mines in Africa to an amusement park in Delhi. Choocha remains at the center of the chaos, but the film serves up a buffet of subplots that keep the audience engaged.

While the film is fast-paced and amusing, it leans heavily on toilet humor, which can become tiresome. The quality of jokes often descends from crass to unfunny, leaving you yearning for more clever comedy.

Unlike its predecessors, "Fukrey 3" attempts to deliver a social message. However, this element feels somewhat forced and doesn't integrate seamlessly into the plot, missing the mark.