OTT releases this week: Movies and web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: Welcome to our weekly roundup of OTT releases, where we bring you a curated selection of movies and web series to make your weekend entertainment choices easier. In the ever-expanding world of streaming platforms, there's a constant influx of fresh content, and we're here to help you navigate through it. Whether you're in the mood for thrilling suspense, heartwarming romance, spine-tingling horror, or action-packed adventures, we've got you covered. Join us as we explore the latest releases that are set to captivate your screens and offer an exciting weekend binge-watching experience.

Athidhi

"Athidhi" is a Disney+ Hotstar horror web series that has captivated audiences with its spine-tingling storyline and talented cast. Featuring Venu Thottempudi, Bhadram, Ravi Varma, Chanakya, Gayathri, Avanthika Mishra, Aidit Gautam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and others in pivotal roles, the series unfolds with numerous twists and turns, promising an exciting viewing experience. With its release on September 19, "Athidhi" is available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, catering to a diverse audience. This horror genre series has quickly gained popularity among fans of the supernatural and the eerie, making it a must-watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Love Again

"Love Again" is a romantic movie available on Netflix, and it serves as the official English remake of the German film "SMS für Dich." Starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, the film revolves around a woman struggling to cope with the loss of her fiancé. With its release on September 20, "Love Again" is presented in English, offering a heartfelt and emotional story that explores themes of love and healing.

Jaane Jaan

"Jaane Jaan" marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on an OTT platform and is a highly anticipated release this year on Netflix. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this suspense thriller also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. The movie is based on Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel, "The Devotion of Suspect X," promising an intriguing storyline for viewers. Released on September 21, "Jaane Jaan" is presented in Hindi and falls under the suspense thriller genre.

No One Will Save You

"No One Will Save You" is the latest spine-tingling thriller available on Disney+ Hotstar. This gripping tale stars Kaitlyn Dever and features a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to confront her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the series, released on September 22, is presented in English and falls under the thriller genre.

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick

"The Continental: From The World Of John Wick" is an action-packed series that serves as an ultimate tribute to the beloved John Wick movie series. This series delves into the violent origins of the iconic hotel-for-assassins within the John Wick universe. Directed by Charlotte Brandstorm and Albert Hughes, the show stars Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun, and Mel Gibson. Available on Amazon Prime and released on September 22, it caters to fans of action and suspense and offers an exciting addition to the John Wick universe.