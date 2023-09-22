Gadar 2 OTT Premiere: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Blockbuster Returns in 2023!

Gadar 2 OTT Premiere: Having enjoyed an impressive theatrical run exceeding one month, Gadar 2 has enthralled audiences with its nostalgic allure. If you've been eagerly awaiting its debut on the OTT platform, we have exhilarating news to share. Get ready for a binge-watching experience as 'Gadar 2' is gearing up to stream on OTT platforms very soon. Isn't that absolutely fantastic? Starring the charismatic trio of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, this film is all set to make its OTT debut within a month.

Where to Watch 'Gadar 2'?

Prepare to catch 'Gadar 2' exclusively on Zee5. For those not in the know, 'Gadar 1' is already available on the same platform.

When Can You Enjoy 'Gadar 2'?

According to reliable sources from OTTplay, mark your calendars for October 6th, 2023, as that's the date when 'Gadar 2' will grace your screens.

About 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma take on pivotal roles in 'Gadar 2,' the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved 2001 classic, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' In this cinematic masterpiece, Sunny Deol embodies Tara Singh, a brave truck driver, while Ameesha Patel mesmerizes as Sakeena. Set against the backdrop of 1947, the year of India's partition, 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh on a daring cross-border journey into Pakistan to rescue his captive son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma. This promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience that you won't want to miss.