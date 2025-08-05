Who Is Gizele Thakral? Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 Actor To Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 - All You Need To Know

After years of low media presence, model-turned-actress Gizele Thakral is back in the limelight with her much-anticipated entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Known for her bold screen presence, fashion-forward persona, and reality show fame, Gizele has once again captured public attention — this time in a new linguistic and cultural territory.

Who is Gizele Thakral?

Gizele Thakral is a popular Indian model, actress, and reality television personality, originally from Rajasthan. She began her modelling journey at just 14 and went on to win titles like Miss Rajasthan, Miss Best Body, and Miss Potential. Her breakthrough in the entertainment industry came with her appearance in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 9 as a wild-card entry, where her bold personality quickly turned her into a household name.

Her career since then has taken her from Bollywood sets to international fashion runways and even music video collaborations with global artists. With her entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, she is expected to bring drama, glamour, and fierce competition to the house.

Personal Details of Gizele Thakral

Attribute Details Full Name Gizele Thakral Date of Birth September 4, 1996 Age 28 (as of 2025) Place of Birth Rajasthan, India Mother’s Origin Alappuzha, Kerala Profession Model, Actress, Reality TV Star Nationality Indian Languages Known Hindi, English, likely basic Malayalam (maternal roots) Instagram Followers 1.4 million+ Current Show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Bigg Boss Hindi Debut Season 9 (2015) – Wild Card Entry Debut Film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016)

Early Life and Modelling Career

Born in Rajasthan, Gizele began modelling at a young age and gained national attention through pageants and fashion events. Her early achievements in beauty competitions gave her a firm footing in the modelling industry. Her mixed heritage, with her mother from Kerala, has now become a bridge into the Malayalam entertainment space.

During her teenage years, Gizele became a finalist in a prominent modelling hunt while still in school. That exposure led to frequent runway appearances and magazine features, eventually taking her to Paris, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks, where she walked for international designers.

Bollywood Journey and Film Career

Gizele made her Bollywood debut with the adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 in 2016, where she played the role of Meri Lee. She followed this up with Mastizaade, where she portrayed Titli Boobna, both roles fitting her bold and glamorous on-screen image.

Though some of her film choices stirred public debate due to their adult themes, Gizele remained undeterred, focusing on carving a niche for herself. She went on to act in projects like Escobar and The Great Indian Casino, strengthening her place in the glam-genre space of Bollywood.

Reality TV and International Recognition

Gizele first appeared on reality television in Survivor India (2012) and later on Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki (2013). Her biggest reality TV breakthrough, however, came in Bigg Boss Season 9, hosted by Salman Khan. Although her stay in the house was brief, her confident demeanor left a strong impression.

She also ventured internationally, collaborating with rapper Rick Ross in the music video for Bands, expanding her presence beyond Indian borders.

Social Media Influence and Hiatus from Screen

In recent years, Gizele appeared to take a step back from the film and TV industry. While she did not publicly address her break, she remained active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her fashion looks, travel adventures, and lifestyle. Her absence only made fans more eager for a full-fledged return.

Comeback with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

On August 3, 2025, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered with the legendary Mohanlal returning as host. Gizele entered as the 12th contestant, much to the surprise of fans. Her entry created an immediate buzz, both due to her Bollywood fame and her maternal ties to Kerala.

With her past reality TV experience and flair for drama, Gizele is expected to be a formidable presence in the house. As the season unfolds, viewers anticipate dynamic interactions, strong opinions, and glamorous moments from her.

Gizele Thakral’s journey from winning beauty pageants in Rajasthan to acting in Bollywood and now competing in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is nothing short of remarkable. Her career has seen highs, controversies, and international acclaim. With her re-entry into reality television, Gizele is poised to remind audiences why she was once among the most talked-about personalities in Indian entertainment.

Her fans are eagerly watching as she takes on a new challenge in a new language, but with the same confidence and charisma she’s always been known for.

