Assam CM Slams Congress Over Politicisation of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a "great leader" while criticizing the Congress party for allegedly politicizing his passing.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Sarma stated, "Dr. Manmohan Singh was a great leader who served our country immensely. The Congress party's actions during his last journey reflect their poor mentality."

He also accused Congress of previously disrespecting leaders like Pranab Mukherjee during Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.

The Assam CM also commented, "Congress has even started politics in this matter, showing their lack of substantive issues."

Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related conditions, was accorded a state funeral with military honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday. Congress had demanded that the cremation take place at a site suitable for a memorial. Union Home Minister Amit Shah later informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh’s family that space for a memorial would be allocated in due course.

On Sunday, Sarma visited and offered prayers at the Narayani Shila Temple in Haridwar, while reflecting on the legacy of the late Prime Minister.