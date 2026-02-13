Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date in India: When and Where to Watch Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ Hockey Romance Series

The much-talked-about queer sports romance Heated Rivalry is finally arriving on Indian OTT screens. After gaining massive popularity internationally, the romantic drama starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams is set to stream in India this February.
If you have been waiting to watch the emotionally charged hockey romance, here’s everything you need to know about its India OTT release, streaming platform, cast, and storyline.
Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date in India
Heated Rivalry will premiere in India on February 20, 2026. The series is positioned as a special Valentine’s season release, catering to romance lovers looking for an intense and heartfelt love story.
The show originally ran from November to December last year and quickly built a strong global fanbase. After nearly two months of anticipation, Indian viewers can now finally stream the series legally.
Where to Watch Heated Rivalry Online in India
The series will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting February 20, 2026.
It will be available in:
English
Hindi (Dubbed Version)
An active subscription to Lionsgate Play is required to watch the show. The platform has positioned the release as a major addition to its international romance drama catalogue.
Heated Rivalry Plot Explained: A Decade-Long Hockey Romance
Created by Jacob Tierney, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Rachel Reid from the Game Changers book series.
The story centres on two rival professional hockey players:
Shane Hollander of the Montreal Metros
Ilya Rozanov of the Boston Raiders
The characters first meet as 18-year-old rookies and quickly become fierce competitors on the ice. However, beneath their public rivalry lies an undeniable attraction that evolves into a secret relationship.
Over the course of a decade, Shane and Ilya navigate the pressures of professional sports, media scrutiny, and personal identity while attempting to keep their relationship hidden. What begins as intense chemistry gradually transforms into a deep emotional bond.
The series explores themes of forbidden love, vulnerability, identity, and the struggle to balance career ambitions with personal happiness. By the end of its six-episode run, the story delivers both emotional heartbreak and a hopeful, affirming love story.
Heated Rivalry Cast and Characters
Alongside Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, the ensemble cast includes:
Francois Arnaud
Robbie GK
Christina Chang
Dylan Walsh
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Sophie Nélisse
Callan Potter
The performances of Storrie and Williams have been particularly praised for capturing both the competitive intensity of elite athletes and the emotional vulnerability of a long-term romantic relationship.
Why Heated Rivalry Is Trending Globally
Since its original release, Heated Rivalry has become a social media sensation, especially among fans of LGBTQ+ romance and sports dramas. Viewers have praised the series for presenting a grounded and emotionally layered queer love story within the high-pressure world of professional hockey.
With its India premiere on Lionsgate Play, the show is expected to attract strong viewership during Valentine’s week, particularly among audiences seeking inclusive romantic storytelling.
