The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Release Date in India: When and Where to Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is returning with its most intense chapter yet. After the dramatic events of Season 3, the fourth season places protagonist Mickey Haller in a fight not just for justice—but for his own freedom. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 release date in India, including streaming time, cast, plot details, episode count, and where to watch.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 India Release Date and Time
Fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch the new season. Netflix has officially confirmed the India release schedule.
Release Date (India): February 5, 2026
Release Time (India): 1:30 PM IST
Streaming Platform: Netflix
All episodes of Season 4 will be released simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge-watch the legal thriller from day one.
Where to Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Online
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix. A valid Netflix subscription is required, as the platform is not offering a free trial. The series will be available to stream globally, including India, from the release date.
How Many Episodes Are in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4?
Season 4 follows the same format as previous seasons.
Total Episodes: 10
Release Pattern: All episodes released together
Netflix has not yet revealed the official episode titles.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Storyline (Spoiler-Free)
Season 4 is based on “The Law of Innocence,” the sixth novel in Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer book series. This season marks the most personal and dangerous challenge Mickey Haller has ever faced.
After a traffic stop, the body of conman Sam Scales is discovered in the trunk of Mickey’s Lincoln car. Mickey is arrested and charged with murder, forcing the once-confident Los Angeles defence attorney to fight his case from behind bars.
As he prepares for trial, Mickey must rely on his trusted inner circle to expose the conspiracy framing him. The season explores courtroom battles, FBI involvement, and unresolved ghosts from Mickey’s past, raising the stakes higher than ever before.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Full Cast List
Returning Cast Members
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson
Becki Newton as Lorna Crane
Angus Sampson as Cisco
Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts
Krista Warner as Hayley Haller
Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel
New and Guest Cast Members
Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, a formidable prosecutor
Cobie Smulders in a key new role (details undisclosed)
Sasha Alexander as FBI Agent Dawn Ruth
Jason Butler Harner as Detective Drucker
Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone
Kyle Richards as Celeste Baker
Emmanuelle Chriqui as Jeanine Ferrigno
Jason O’Mara as Jack Gilroy
Nancy Silverton as herself (cameo appearance)
Official Trailer and What to Expect
Netflix released the official trailer in January 2026, teasing a darker, more intense season. Mickey is seen battling a relentless prosecution while insisting he has been framed. The trailer highlights high-stakes courtroom drama, emotional tension, and the psychological toll of Mickey defending himself against murder charges.
Why The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Is a Must-Watch
Season 4 stands out as the most emotionally charged instalment of the series. By placing Mickey Haller on the other side of the justice system, the show delivers a fresh perspective on legal drama while maintaining the sharp writing and suspense fans expect.
With powerful performances, a gripping narrative, and a high-profile cast, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is set to be one of Netflix’s biggest releases of 2026.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 premieres on Netflix India on February 5, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST. If you enjoy courtroom dramas packed with suspense, moral dilemmas, and complex characters, this season deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist.
