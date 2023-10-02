Hindi movies Releasing in Theatres this week (September Final week)

Movies Releasing in Theatres this week: As the curtains fall on September, cinephiles and Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting array of Hindi movies hitting the silver screen in the final week of the month. Here are the movies released in theaters in September last week.

Fukrey 3

"Fukrey 3," directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, is the highly anticipated third installment of the popular Indian comedy-crime franchise. Starring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, the film hit theaters on September 28, 2023. Known for its quirky humor and unique characters, "Fukrey 3" promises to deliver more laughs and thrilling escapades as the gang gets entangled in another hilarious and suspenseful adventure. With a user rating of 3.4/5, it appears to have lived up to the expectations of its fans.

Pyar Hai Toh hai

On the other hand, "Pyaar Hai Toh Hai," directed by Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary, is a romance film that was also released on September 28, 2023. Starring Karan Hariharan, Paanie Kashyap, Rohit Choudhury, Abhishek Duhan, and Veen Harsh, the movie explores the complexities of love and relationships. While romance films often have a dedicated fan base, "Pyaar Hai Toh Hai" seems to have received mixed reviews with a user rating of 1.8/5, suggesting that it may not have resonated with all audiences in the same way as its comedy counterpart, "Fukrey 3."

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2, the eagerly awaited horror-comedy starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, hit theaters on September 28. Following the success of Tamil films like Jawan, Jailer, PS 2, Varisu, and Thunivu, the Tamil film industry is back with a bang with Chandramukhi 2, directed by P. Vasu. The first-day first show has already thrilled moviegoers and critics, who have begun sharing their thoughts on the film. Beyond its storyline, Kangana Ranaut's performance is capturing the hearts of Tamil audiences.