Sultan Of Delhi OTT Release: A Mobster Drama Series Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy, Directed by Milan Luthria

Sultan Of Delhi OTT Release: Milan Luthria, known for his riveting mobster dramas, is back with another captivating series, "Sultan of Delhi." Collaborating with co-writer and co-director Suparn S. Verma, this series features an extensive ensemble cast, all adorned in the trademark Milan Luthria style.
Mark your calendars for the highly-anticipated release of "Sultan of Delhi" on the 13th of October.
Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of "Sultan of Delhi" as the series is set to stream exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The recently unveiled trailer transports viewers to the vibrant Delhi of the 1960s, where Tahir Raj Bhasin's character aspires to conquer the nation's capital. He draws strength from his immigrant background, having crossed borders, likely from Pakistan during the tumultuous Partition era, to make his mark in Delhi.