Action-Packed Thriller - 'Ishar' Coming To Cinemas Near You Tomorrow

Packed with romance, action and a gripping storyline, Assamese language film ‘Ishar’ promises to be a spectacle for viewers. The film is slated for release tomorrow and premiered at Jyoti Chitrabon in Guwahati on Thursday.

Produced by Dinesh Das, the movie has been directed by Rubul Das, who has also played the lead in the action thriller. Cast opposite to him in the lead actress role is Drishti Barman. Late actor Nipon Goswami is also a part of the star studded cast that also included late Pankaj Barpujari, Atul Pachani, Champak Sarma, Mukul Das, Aniruddha Pathak, Kanak Das, Dinesh Das, Kabita Chutiya, Jayashri Goswami, Upendra Kumar Barman, Naren Sarma, Prafulla Das, Langkey Kalita, Raju Tirki, and Haren Sarma.

The movie promises to leave audience gripped to their seats and gasping for breath. The storyline revolves around the male and female lead who have both lost their fathers at a tender age and left to take care after each other. They find themselves in the grasp of thugs who chase after them as they try to live a simple life. The movie is entirely unpredictable and will be a treat to the eyes of audience who will find it fascinating, who will not know what is coming next.