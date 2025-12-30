Ithiri Neram OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch Roshan Mathew–Zarin Shihab’s Malayalam Film Online

The Malayalam romantic drama Ithiri Neram, starring Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab, is finally set for its digital premiere after a brief delay. Following a low-key theatrical run in November, the film is now preparing to reach a wider audience through OTT, offering viewers a chance to experience its intimate, dialogue-driven storytelling from home.
Here’s everything you need to know about Ithiri Neram’s new OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and plot details.
Ithiri Neram New OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The makers have officially announced the updated digital release plan after postponing the original Christmas premiere.
Ithiri Neram OTT Details:
OTT Release Date: December 31, 2025
Streaming Platform: Sun NXT
Also Available Via: OTTplay Premium
Language: Malayalam
Subtitles: English
The film was initially scheduled to stream on December 25, 2025, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Sun NXT later confirmed the revised release date with an official trailer announcement.
About Ithiri Neram: Story and Themes
Ithiri Neram is a Malayalam conversational drama that explores lost love, emotional closure, and the complexity of human relationships.
The story follows Anish, who plans a long-overdue drinking party with friends on the eve of his daughter’s baptism. On the same day, he receives an unexpected call from his former lover Anjana, who wishes to meet before leaving for the United States. What follows is a night of honest conversations, unresolved emotions, and quiet introspection.
Set largely over a single evening, the film examines:
Past relationships and lingering regrets
Emotional distance created by time and life choices
Social expectations and gender norms
The question of whether some bonds should be rekindled or left behind
The narrative relies heavily on dialogue, silences, and performances rather than dramatic twists.
Ithiri Neram Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
Roshan Mathew as Anish
Zarin Shihab as Anjana
Supporting Cast:
Nandu
Anand Manmadhan
Jeo Baby
Krishnan Balakrishnan
Crew:
Director: Prasanth Vijay
Writer: Vishak Shakti
Music & Background Score: Basil C J
Cinematography: Rakesh Dharan
Editing: Francies Louis
The film has been particularly praised for the natural chemistry between Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab, as well as Basil C J’s understated music.
Theatrical Reception and OTT Expectations
Released in theatres on November 7, 2025, Ithiri Neram received critical appreciation for its performances and emotional depth but did not draw large crowds. Like many content-driven Malayalam films, it is expected to perform better on OTT, where audiences often embrace slower, reflective narratives.
Its digital debut gives the film a second chance to connect with viewers who prefer intimate storytelling over spectacle.
Why Ithiri Neram Is Worth Watching on OTT
Ithiri Neram is ideal for viewers who enjoy:
Relationship-focused Malayalam cinema
Realistic, conversation-driven narratives
Performances that prioritise emotional nuance
Films about timing, love, and personal closure
The availability of English subtitles also makes it accessible to non-Malayalam audiences.
What’s Next for the Lead Actors
Roshan Mathew will next appear in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a WWE-inspired Malayalam action-comedy.
Zarin Shihab has several major projects lined up, including the Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer Patriot and Athiradi, featuring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph.
With its postponed OTT release now confirmed, Ithiri Neram is ready to find a wider audience. The film’s quiet intensity, strong performances, and emotionally honest storytelling make it a compelling watch for fans of realistic Malayalam cinema.
Ithiri Neram begins streaming on December 31, 2025, on Sun NXT
