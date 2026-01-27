Kohrra Season 2 Release Date Confirmed: Barun Sobti Returns, Mona Singh Joins the Netflix Crime Drama

Netflix has officially announced the return of its critically acclaimed Punjabi police procedural Kohrra with Season 2 set to premiere on February 11, 2026. After winning praise for its atmospheric storytelling and layered performances in its debut season, the series is back with a new investigation, a new setting, and a powerful new character addition.
Actor Barun Sobti reprises his role as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, while Mona Singh joins the cast in a pivotal role, marking a fresh dynamic at the heart of the story.
Kohrra Season 2: Netflix Premiere Date and Streaming Details
Kohrra Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix from February 11, 2026. The first season, which premiered in 2023, consisted of six episodes and remains available on the platform for viewers who want to catch up before the new season drops.
The upcoming instalment promises another character-driven crime narrative set against Punjab’s stark, wintry backdrop, where silence, grief, and unresolved pasts play as much a role as the investigation itself.
New Case, New City: What Season 2 Is About
Season 2 shifts the story from Jagrana to Dalerpura, marking a new chapter in Amarpal Garundi’s career. Having left his previous posting behind, Garundi is now stationed at the Dalerpura Police Station, where he reports to his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh.
The official logline hints at an intense partnership:
Despite their differences, both officers share a relentless commitment to solving cases, even as the emotional walls they’ve built to escape their pasts begin to crumble.
As with Season 1, the narrative will explore crime not just as an act, but as a consequence of personal trauma, social structures, and emotional silence.
Kohrra Season 2 Cast and Characters
Barun Sobti as ASI Amarpal Garundi
Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur, Garundi’s commanding officer
Mona Singh’s inclusion introduces a strong new presence to the franchise, with her character expected to challenge and complement Garundi’s sharp yet emotionally guarded personality.
Creators, Directors, and Production Team
Kohrra Season 2 is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma. The series is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, with producers Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani.
This season also marks a creative milestone, as Sudip Sharma, best known for Paatal Lok, steps into the director’s role alongside Faisal Rahman, while continuing as the showrunner.
Sudip Sharma on Kohrra Season 2
Talking about the new season, Sudip Sharma shared that the goal remains authenticity and emotional depth:
Season one explored the quiet tensions between people and their pasts. Season two continues that approach, rooted deeply in Punjab’s reality, while telling a story that feels universal. He described the new season as an emotional roller coaster and praised both Barun Sobti and Mona Singh for their performances.
Netflix Calls Kohrra a Cult Classic
Netflix India’s Series Head Tanya Bami described Kohrra as a “cult classic” that earned its reputation through understated storytelling and emotional realism.
According to her, Season 2 raises the stakes with a new city, a new crime, and a compelling partnership, while retaining the simplicity and depth that made the first season resonate with audiences and critics alike.
Why Kohrra Season 2 Is Highly Anticipated
The first season of Kohrra stood out for its slow-burn narrative, strong character arcs, and haunting portrayal of Punjab’s social landscape. With a new investigative duo, a fresh location, and Sudip Sharma’s expanded creative control, Season 2 is expected to push the series into darker and more emotionally complex territory.
For fans of grounded crime dramas and character-led storytelling, Kohrra Season 2 is shaping up to be one of Netflix India’s most awaited releases of 2026.
Also Read:
Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s Crime Thriller
Mastiii 4: OTT Release Details, Cast, Plot and Theatrical Premiere of Vivek Oberoi’s Comedy Film
Mastiii 4 Trailer Reactions: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Trio Wins Laugh