Latest Malayalam OTT Releases for Your Binge-Watching Pleasure (September Final Week)

Latest Malayalam OTT Releases: Looking for the hottest Malayalam OTT releases this week? Look no further! We've got the lowdown on the latest web series and films that are making waves in the digital streaming world. From action-packed dramas to heartwarming romances, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a cinematic treat.

1. "King of Kotha"

OTT Release Date: September 29, 2023

OTT Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Genre: Period Action Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.6

"King of Kotha" follows the story of Kannan Bhai and his gang, who rule over a crime-infested town. When Inspector Shahul Hassan hatches a clever plan to challenge their reign and seek revenge, the game takes an unexpected turn. Dulquer Salmaan shines as Kotha Rajendran, aka Raju Madrassi, the titular "King of Kotha." Critics have praised the film's music, background score, and outstanding performances, especially by Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Nyla Usha. Disney+ Hotstar has secured the digital streaming rights for this gripping period action drama.

2. "Sashiyum Sakunthalayam"

OTT Release Date: September 26, 2023

OTT Release Platforms: Amazon Prime Video and Simply South

Genre: Comedy Drama

IMDb Rating: 9.1

"Sashiyum Sakunthalayam" takes you on a hilarious journey through the rivalry between two colleges in a quaint village. Amidst the chaos, romance blossoms between college teachers, and a family feud adds to the comical mix. Directed by Bichal Muhammed, this comedy-drama is produced by Mohan Deodate, Prajay Kamat, Neha Salam, Salam Thanikkat, and RS Vimal. With a stellar cast, including R S Vimal, Shaheen Siddique, Siddique, and others, this film promises endless laughter. Catch it on Amazon Prime Video and Simply South.

3. "Janvi"

OTT Release Date: September 25, 2023

OTT Release Platforms: Highrich OTT/HR OTT

Genre: Romance Drama

IMDb Rating: To Be Determined

"Janvi" teases an engaging Malayalam romance filled with drama and young love. Directed by Rajendra Thevassery, who also produced the film alongside Suresh Kochery and Siyad Parambil, the movie stars Preethi Jino and Joy Mathew in central roles. Details about the IMDb rating are yet to be revealed, but one thing is certain – it's a must-watch for romance enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for this heartfelt tale on Highrich OTT/HR OTT.

4. "RDX: Robert Dony Xavier" (RDX)

OTT Release Date: September 24, 2023

OTT Release Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.6

"RDX: Robert Dony Xavier," also known as "RDX," is a high-octane action thriller that kicked off its principal photography on December 15, 2022, and wrapped up on April 13, 2023. With music by Sam C. S. and a budget of Rs. 8 crores, this film stands as one of the top-grossing Malayalam movies, raking in a staggering Rs. 84 crores at the box office. The story revolves around three skilled martial artists who reunite to face a common enemy seeking vengeance. Don't miss the adrenaline-pumping action, exclusively on Netflix.