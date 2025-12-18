Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 15–21, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

The week of December 15–21, 2025, brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5 and BookMyShow Stream. From chilling crime thrillers and global sci-fi spectacles to heartfelt documentaries and fan-favourite comedy shows, this week’s digital premieres offer something for every kind of viewer.

Advertisment

Major highlights include Madhuri Dixit’s transformation into a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s return as Inspector Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, the much-awaited Fallout Season 2, and the final chapter of Four More Shots Please!.

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, drama, comedy or documentary storytelling, here’s your complete guide to everything new streaming this week.

New OTT Releases This Week (December 15–21, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 6 Netflix Dec 16 Talk Show Fallout Season 2 Prime Video Dec 17 Sci-Fi / Drama Emily in Paris Season 5 Netflix Dec 18 Romantic Comedy Born to Be Wild Apple TV+ Dec 19 Nature Documentary Breakdown: 1975 Netflix Dec 19 Documentary Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse ZEE5 Dec 19 Crime Thriller Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Prime Video Dec 19 Drama Mrs. Deshpande JioHotstar Dec 19 Crime Thriller Nayanam ZEE5 Dec 19 Sci-Fi Thriller Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders Netflix Dec 19 Crime Mystery The Great Flood Netflix Dec 19 Sci-Fi Disaster The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Netflix Dec 20 Comedy / Talk Show

New Streaming on Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 6

Release Date: December 16

Genre: Talk Show

David Letterman returns with another season of in-depth conversations, this time featuring Michael B. Jordan, MrBeast and Jason Bateman. The season blends candid stage interviews with relaxed travel segments, offering an intimate look at fame, ambition and creative evolution through Letterman’s signature long-form format.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Release Date: December 18

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Emily Cooper splits her time between Paris and Rome as she launches Agence Grateau’s Italian office. With new romances, workplace rivalries and a secret that threatens a close friendship, the season pushes Emily toward emotional growth without sacrificing the glamour and chaos fans love.

Breakdown: 1975

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville examines a transformative year in American cinema. Featuring voices like Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster and Ellen Burstyn, the documentary explores how films such as Taxi Driver and Network reflected social unrest and reshaped Hollywood storytelling.

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Crime Mystery

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav in a chilling new case set in Kanpur. The brutal murder of an entire wealthy family exposes secrets involving greed, superstition and long-buried betrayals, pulling the investigation into even darker territory than before.

The Great Flood

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Sci-Fi Disaster Thriller

A Korean survival thriller where rising floodwaters trap an AI researcher and her young son inside a collapsing apartment complex. As humanity’s future hangs in the balance, she must choose between personal survival and a mission that could alter the fate of the world.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Comedy / Talk Show

Kapil Sharma and his team return with fresh sketches, celebrity guests and high-energy humour. The new season promises bigger laughs, nostalgic callbacks and family-friendly entertainment, with major star appearances teased throughout.

New Streaming on Prime Video

Fallout Season 2

Release Date: December 17

Genre: Sci-Fi / Drama

Lucy and The Ghoul journey west into the radioactive ruins of New Vegas as power struggles erupt within the Brotherhood of Steel. The season introduces new threats, long-awaited creatures and major characters, expanding the Fallout universe with higher stakes and deeper lore.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Drama

The final season sees Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi confronting life-changing decisions in love and career. As friendships are tested and old wounds resurface, the series builds toward an emotional farewell filled with honesty, chaos and closure.

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Born to Be Wild

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Nature Documentary

Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, this six-part series follows endangered baby animals as they’re raised by human caregivers and prepared for life in the wild. Spanning multiple continents, the documentary captures both the fragility and hope involved in conservation efforts.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Crime Thriller

Mammootty stars as a former police officer turned private detective whose simple missing-bag case spirals into a dangerous investigation involving vanished women and disturbing medical records.

Nayanam

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller

A psychological sci-fi drama centred on an eye specialist whose illegal experiments allow him to see into his patients’ private lives. When one experiment goes wrong, obsession and paranoia take over with devastating consequences.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Mrs. Deshpande

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Crime Thriller

Madhuri Dixit delivers a chilling performance as a homemaker secretly known as a notorious serial killer. When copycat murders begin, she is brought back to help track the new criminal, forcing a tense confrontation with her past.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Mrs Deshpande (JioHotstar)

Madhuri Dixit’s darkest and most compelling performance to date.

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders (Netflix)

A gripping return to small-town crime with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Fallout Season 2 (Prime Video)

A bigger, darker and more ambitious chapter in the post-apocalyptic saga.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 (Prime Video)

An emotional goodbye to one of India’s most talked-about friendship dramas.

The week of December 15–21, 2025, delivers one of the most diverse OTT lineups of the year. From intense crime thrillers and global sci-fi adventures to heartfelt documentaries and crowd-pleasing comedy, this week’s streaming releases ensure there’s no shortage of compelling content across platforms. Whether you’re binge-watching finales or discovering new stories, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24–30, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5

Latest OTT Releases this week (November 17–23, 2025): New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

New OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): 11 New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More