Lee Jang-Woo and Jo Hye-Won Marry in Seoul After Eight Years of Dating: Inside the Star-Studded Wedding

Actor Lee Jang-woo and actress Jo Hye-won have officially begun their next chapter together. After eight years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony in Seoul on November 23, surrounded by family, friends, and some of the biggest names in Korean entertainment. What began as an on-set connection in 2019 has blossomed into one of the industry’s most admired love stories—and their wedding day delivered emotion, elegance, and a few unforgettable surprises.

Their Eight-Year Relationship: From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won first met on the set of the 2019 KBS2 weekend drama My Only One (also known as The One and Only). The pair developed a close bond while filming and eventually confirmed their relationship publicly in 2023.

Despite their eight-year age difference, the two maintained a steady, quiet romance that gained respect from fans and colleagues alike.

Jang-woo has openly expressed admiration for Jo Hye-won over the years. His affectionate mentions during award shows and variety programs—including I Live Alone and Countryside Village Lee Jang-woo—revealed the depth of their commitment. By late 2023, he publicly announced that marriage plans were underway, with their wedding date ultimately set for November 23, 2025.

The Seoul Ceremony: A Warm, Star-Filled Celebration

The wedding took place at a luxury hotel in Seoul’s Songpa-gu district. The event was private but far from low-profile, thanks to a distinguished guest list filled with celebrities and close industry friends.

Jo Hye-won wore a refined silk halter-neck gown paired with a long veil, radiating understated sophistication. Lee Jang-woo chose a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, complementing the bride’s elegant look.

Members of MBC’s I Live Alone—a group known for their strong camaraderie—attended in full force. Jun Hyun-moo officiated the ceremony for the first time in his career, while Kian84 served as MC, bringing a familiar warmth to the event.

Notable guests included Park Na-rae, Code Kunst, Lee Joo-seung, Ki, and Koo Sung-hwan, among others.

Musical Performances and Emotional Highlights

The ceremony featured emotional performances that added theatrical depth to the celebration. Singer Hwanhee—Jang-woo’s cousin—performed the congratulatory song, while musical actors Min Woo Hyuk and Han Ji Sang delivered powerful renditions that stirred the crowd.

A light-hearted moment arrived when Jang-woo made his entrance to the iconic track “Kung Fu Fighting,” drawing laughter from attendees and viewers online after the clip went viral.

Fans flooded social media with praise, celebrating the couple’s chemistry and wishing them happiness. Many described the pair as “a match made in heaven.”

A Unique Wedding Highlight: The World’s First Walnut Confectionery Bouquet

One of the most talked-about elements of the ceremony was the bride’s unusual bouquet—crafted entirely from walnut confectionery models instead of flowers. The design was created in collaboration with Bochang Jegwa, a confectionery brand associated with Lee Jang-woo.

Walnuts hold symbolic significance in Korean wedding tradition, representing the prosperity of descendants and the enduring success of the family. A representative from the brand shared that the bouquet was meant to convey “unwavering happiness and abundance for the couple’s future.”

Wedding favours followed the same theme, with beautifully packaged walnut confectionery sets prepared for guests. Netizens reacted enthusiastically, calling the idea “innovative,” “meaningful,” and “uniquely Lee Jang-woo.”

Jo Hye-Won Shares Her Excitement Online

Ahead of the wedding, Jo Hye-won posted photos from her bridal shoot on social media. In her caption, she shared her joy and apologised warmly to friends she couldn’t reach personally due to wedding preparations. Her D-2 countdown post gained traction as fans expressed excitement for the couple’s long-awaited milestone.

Lee Jang-Woo Opens Up About Family Plans

In earlier interviews, Lee Jang-woo candidly expressed that one of his biggest motivations for marriage was the desire to start a family. He revealed that he hopes to have multiple children, describing his simple dream of sharing meals and creating a warm household together.

Jang-woo, born in 1986, has built a robust career across dramas and variety shows, while Jo Hye-won, born in 1994, is known for roles in productions such as Mine, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Day and Night, and Queenmaker.

A New Beginning for the Couple

With blessings from fans, colleagues, and loved ones, Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won have embarked on a new chapter shaped by years of devotion and shared growth. Their Seoul wedding, filled with meaningful gestures and heartfelt moments, marks the beginning of a new journey for the couple—one celebrated warmly across the Korean entertainment industry.

