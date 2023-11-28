LGBTQIA+ Stories similar to Kaathal The Core on OTT

LGBTQIA+ Stories similar to Kaathal: If you were captivated by the groundbreaking narrative of 'Kaathal The Core,' brace yourself for a riveting journey through the world of LGBTQIA+ relationships in Malayalam cinema. These five remarkable movies not only redefine storytelling but also highlight the diverse narratives that the industry has to offer. From unconventional love stories to tales of resilience and identity, here's your curated list for a cinematic exploration.