OTT Releases this weekend (November 20- November 26)

OTT Releases this weekend: Get ready to elevate your weekend with a captivating lineup of top-notch OTT releases on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Whether you're craving family drama, suspenseful thrills, or gripping tales, there's something for everyone in this curated list that promises to be your perfect weekend binge-watch session.

Leo

Director Lokesh Kanagraj unfolds the riveting tale of Parthiban, a baker and cafe owner played by a stellar cast including Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian. Watch as Parthiban's tranquil family life takes a violent twist when he assists the forest department in capturing wild animals, attracting the attention of a drug cartel. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected connections. Where to watch: Netflix

The Village

Set against the eerie landscapes of Tamil Nadu, 'The Village' adapts Asvin Srivatsangam's graphic horror novel into a cinematic experience. Arya takes on the role of a desperate man searching for his family in a cursed village, while a pharmaceutical empire heir dispatches mercenaries on a parallel mission. As the two narratives intertwine, the film explores the horrors lurking in the shadows of remote landscapes. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Squid Game: The Challenge

Dive into the intense world of the hit series with 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' where 456 actual participants engage in life-or-death challenges for a grand prize of $4.56 million. Brace yourself for high-stakes drama and nail-biting suspense. Where to watch: Netflix

A Nearly Normal Family

Based on Mattias Edvardsson's best-selling novel, 'A Nearly Normal Family' follows the seemingly ideal life of a preacher, a lawyer, and their teen daughter. However, when faced with a murder charge, their relationships are tested, turning their once-regular lives upside down. Get ready for a thought-provoking exploration of morality and family dynamics. Where to watch: Netflix

The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4

'The Aam Aadmi Family' is back with another season filled with humor, emotions, and relatability. Dive into the everyday adventures and misadventures of the Sharma family, resonating with the Aam Aadmi in us all. Where to watch: ZEE5

Chaaver

Directed by Tinu Pappachan, the Malayalam political action thriller 'Chaaver' features Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu. The film promises an engaging narrative with characters navigating the realms of political intrigue and action. Where to watch: Sony LIV