List of New Movies in Theaters this Week: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and more

Hi Nanna: Unveiling the Mystery of Telugu Cinema's Hidden Gem

Get ready for a cinematic rollercoaster with "Hi Nanna," a Telugu movie featuring the dynamic duo of Nani and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. Directed by the talented Shouryuv, this film has been shrouded in secrecy, leaving us eager to discover its captivating plot. Brace yourself for a unique and thrilling experience – mark your calendars for the release on December 7, 2023.

Athi I Love You: Kannada's Romantic Thriller Extravaganza

Buckle up for a romantic thriller that's set to steal your heart! "Athi I Love You," a Kannada movie starring Lokendra Surya and Shravya, promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Directed by Lokendra Surya, this film boasts a stellar cast, ensuring a riveting performance. Don't miss the chance to be on the edge of your seat – catch the release on December 7, 2023.

Joram: A Riveting Escape with Manoj Bajpayee

Embark on a suspenseful journey with "Joram," a tale of a father on the run with his baby girl, desperately escaping his haunted past and relentless pursuers. Directed and written by Devashish Makhija, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, this film promises a gripping narrative that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Kaiva – 1983: A Journey Through Time in Kannada Cinema

Step back in time with "Kaiva – 1983," a Kannada movie featuring Dhanveerrah Gowda and Megha Shetty. With a stellar cast and captivating storytelling, this movie is set to be a blockbuster. Save the date for its release on December 8, 2023.

Wonka: Unraveling the Origins of Willy Wonka

Experience the enchanting tale of the world's greatest inventor, magician, and chocolatier in "Wonka." Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, and an ensemble cast, this movie delves into the fascinating backstory of Willy Wonka. Don't miss the magic – catch it on December 8, 2023.

Extra Ordinary Man: Telugu's Hidden Gem with Nithiin and Sree Leela

Get ready for a mysterious journey with "Extra Ordinary Man," a Telugu movie starring Nithiin and Sree Leela. With a carefully guarded plot, this film is sure to leave you guessing. Witness the magic on December 8, 2023.

Thanksgiving: A Horror Tale Unfolding in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Prepare for a chilling Thanksgiving-themed horror in Plymouth, Massachusetts, with a killer on the loose. Starring Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and a stellar cast, this film promises suspense and terror. Brace yourself for its release on December 8, 2023.

Rani: A Thrilling Tale of Justice and Pursuit

Join Vasu in the pursuit of justice in "Rani," a story set in Idukki. Featuring Kavitha Biju, Biju Sopanam, and an ensemble cast, this movie unravels a gripping tale of uncovering unlawful activities. Catch the action on December 8, 2023.

Pulli: A Daring Prison Break Unfolds

Experience the thrill of a daring prison break in "Pulli," as Stephen risks everything to answer a mysterious phone call. Starring Indrans, Dev Mohan, and Sreejith Ravi, this movie promises edge-of-your-seat excitement. Don't miss the adrenaline rush – catch it on December 8, 2023.

Silent Night: A Gritty Revenge Tale Unfolding on Christmas Eve

Witness a gritty revenge tale in "Silent Night," where a tortured father seeks justice after a tragedy on Christmas Eve. Starring Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and an impressive cast, this movie promises intense emotions and a gripping narrative. Save the date for its release on December 8, 2023.

Hurry Om Hurry: A Twist in Friendship and Love

Join Om and Vini on a journey of friendship and love in "Hurry Om Hurry." Starring Siddharth Randeria, Raunaq Kamdar, and Vyoma Nandi, this movie takes an unexpected turn, promising an altered course of action. Discover the twists on December 8, 2023.