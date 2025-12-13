Mahadev and Sons OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shakti Anand’s New Hindi Family Drama

Veteran television actor Shakti Anand is set to return to the small screen with a brand-new Hindi family drama titled Mahadev and Sons. The upcoming show will premiere on Colours TV and will also be available for digital streaming, making it accessible to audiences across platforms.
Here’s everything you need to know about the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and storyline of Mahadev and Sons.
When Will Mahadev and Sons Premiere on TV and OTT?
Mahadev and Sons will begin airing on Colours TV from January 5, 2026. The show will be telecast Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.
For viewers who prefer watching online, the series will also stream on JioHotstar from the same date and time, allowing subscribers to watch episodes simultaneously with the television broadcast.
Where to Watch Mahadev and Sons Online
TV Channel: Colours TV
OTT Platform:JioHotstar
Streaming Access: Available through OTTplay Premium
Release Date: January 5, 2026
Telecast Time: 8:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
Mahadev and Sons Cast and Characters
The show features a strong ensemble cast led by Shakti Anand:
Shakti Anand as Mahadev, a disciplined man rooted in traditional values
Sneha Wagh as Mahadev’s wife
Aasim Khan and Mohit Joshi as Mahadev’s adult sons
Supporting cast members include:
Manasi Salvi, Garvita Sadhwani, Neha Rana, Aashutosh Tiwari, Bhavya Shinde, Abhay Bhargava, Nishigandha Wad, and Neelakshi Naithani.
Mahadev and Sons Storyline: What Is the Show About?
At its core, Mahadev and Sons explores the deep generational divide between tradition and modern thinking. Mahadev is portrayed as a man who believes in strict discipline, moral rigidity, and adherence to age-old customs. He expects his sons to follow the same principles without question.
However, his adult sons challenge these beliefs as they seek independence, personal freedom, and the right to choose love and marriage on their own terms. This ideological clash creates growing tension within the household.
Family Conflict and Central Themes
The show delves into emotionally charged family dynamics, particularly surrounding love marriages versus traditional arranged unions. Promos suggest that Mahadev’s deep resentment toward his wife’s parental family—who rejected her for choosing a love marriage—shapes his worldview.
This unresolved bitterness leads Mahadev to impose strict rules on his sons, including forcing them to swear against love marriages. The entry of the daughters-in-law into the family further intensifies the conflict, hinting at fractures that could divide the household.
The title itself suggests an emotional separation between Mahadev and his sons, highlighting the cost of rigid beliefs in a rapidly changing society.
Why Mahadev and Sons Is a Show to Watch
By addressing themes such as parental control, emotional trauma, generational conflict, and evolving social values, Mahadev and Sons aims to present a relatable and timely family drama. Set against a traditional Indian cultural backdrop, the show promises strong performances, emotional storytelling, and socially relevant narratives.
Mahadev and Sons premieres on January 5, 2026, airing on Colours TV and streaming simultaneously on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Viewers interested in family dramas that explore tradition versus modernity will find this series worth watching.
Tune in to see how Mahadev’s beliefs impact his family and whether the bonds between father and sons can withstand the weight of changing times.
Also Read:
Arjun Kapoor Tops Google’s Most Searched Memes in India 2025: 6-7 Trend, Vishal Mega Mart Job Meme and More
Farrhana Bhatt to Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 After Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know
Will Riyan Parag Captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? Assam Star Speaks on Leadership After Sanju Samson’s Exit