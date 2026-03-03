Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week (March 2–8, 2026) on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video & more

The first week of March 2026 brings an exciting slate of Malayalam films and web series across leading streaming platforms. From gripping psychological dramas to intense investigative thrillers and visually rich travel films, viewers have plenty of fresh content to explore.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

Secret Stories: Roslin – A Psychological Thriller Streaming on JioHotstar

Streaming on:JioHotstar

The newly released Malayalam web series Secret Stories: Roslin stands out for its chilling atmosphere and strong narrative structure. The story revolves around a teenage girl who is tormented by recurring nightmares, gradually uncovering a deeper psychological mystery.

The series effectively builds suspense through its carefully crafted setting and layered storytelling. Its gripping climax elevates the overall experience, making it a compelling watch for fans of psychological thrillers. With its focused narrative and emotional depth, Secret Stories: Roslin delivers both tension and intrigue.

Dheeram – Investigation Thriller Premiering on Sun NXT

Streaming on: Sun NXT

Dheeram, featuring Indrajith Sukumaran, debuts on OTT this week. The film has been praised for its intense storytelling and emotionally charged narrative.

At its core, the film examines the moral conflict faced by a police officer who is forced to blur the line between law enforcement and vigilantism. As he seeks justice for a grieving parent, he confronts disturbing truths that challenge his professional ethics and personal beliefs. With its strong performances and gripping investigative arc, Dheeram offers a thought-provoking thriller experience.

Khajuraho Dreams – A Travel Drama on Prime Video

Streaming on:Saina Play and Amazon Prime Video

Khajuraho Dreams has earned appreciation for its scenic visuals and heartfelt storytelling. What begins as a leisure trip to Khajuraho by a group of friends soon transforms into a larger cause.

The friends find themselves standing up against governmental authorities and a multinational corporation to protect the interests of local residents in the historic town of Madhya Pradesh. Blending themes of friendship, activism, and self-discovery, the film combines picturesque landscapes with meaningful social commentary.

Chatha PachaAction-Packed Entertainment on Netflix

Streaming on:Netflix

For viewers seeking high-energy action, Chatha Pacha delivers stylised fight sequences and engaging performances. The film features Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in prominent roles.

The action choreography is particularly appealing to fans of wrestling-inspired entertainment, with sequences designed to evoke the thrill of classic WWE-style matches. Nostalgic yet modern in execution, Chatha Pacha provides an entertaining blend of drama and spectacle.

Paathirathri – Crime Investigation Drama on ZEE5

Streaming on:ZEE5

Paathirathri offers a layered crime-investigation drama that delves into the emotional realities of police work. The film’s intricate plot keeps viewers engaged while exploring the psychological toll of law enforcement.

Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir deliver noteworthy performances as police officers navigating a complex case. Their portrayals add emotional weight and authenticity to the narrative, making Paathirathri a compelling addition to this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup.

Why These Malayalam OTT Releases Are Worth Watching

This week’s Malayalam OTT offerings cater to diverse viewing preferences:

Psychological suspense in Secret Stories: Roslin

Ethical and emotional conflict in Dheeram

Travel-driven storytelling in Khajuraho Dreams

Action-packed entertainment in Chatha Pacha

Realistic investigative drama in Paathirathri

With multiple genres represented across platforms such as JioHotstar, Sun NXT, ZEE5, Netflix, and Prime Video, viewers can easily find content that matches their taste.

As Malayalam cinema continues to expand its digital footprint, this week’s releases demonstrate the industry’s ability to blend strong narratives with diverse storytelling formats.

