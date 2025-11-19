Manya Anand: Tamil Actress Accuses Dhanush’s Manager of Casting Couch Demands

Tamil television actress Manya Anand has triggered widespread debate in the South Indian entertainment industry after publicly alleging that Dhanush’s manager, Shreyas, pressured her with casting couch demands for a new film. Her statements, made during an interview with Cineulagam, have since gone viral, reigniting conversations about exploitation and power abuse in regional cinema.

What Sparked the Controversy?

According to Manya Anand, the incident began when Shreyas contacted her regarding a role in an upcoming film reportedly associated with Dhanush’s production banner. During their initial conversation, he allegedly hinted at a “commitment”, a commonly known euphemism in the industry for inappropriate or sexual favours.

Manya said she confronted him directly, asking,

“What commitment? Why should I give any commitment?”

She stated that she immediately rejected the proposition, making it clear she would not tolerate demands outside professional boundaries.

Alleged Pressure and Persisting Messages

Following her refusal, Manya claimed that Shreyas tried to persuade her further by saying:

“You won’t listen even if it’s Dhanush sir?”

She described this remark as manipulative, implying an attempt to use the actor’s name to coerce her.

Despite her firm refusal, Manya alleges that Shreyas continued reaching out multiple times. She says he sent:

The location details of Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s production house

The script of the proposed project

However, she clarified she did not read the script, stating:

“I’m not doing the film. Hire us for our work, but don’t expect anything else.”

Another Manager Allegedly Approached Her

Adding further weight to her claims, Manya revealed that another manager from the same project approached her with similar intentions. This, she said, indicated a larger systemic issue rather than an isolated incident.

She stressed that actors, especially women, are regularly subjected to such behaviour, and speaking up is essential to protect newcomers in the industry.

“If we give in to these demands, we are unfairly labelled. This pattern needs to be recognised and addressed.”

Who Is Manya Anand?

Manya Anand is a well-known Tamil television actress, particularly recognised for her role in the popular serial Vanathai Pola. Over the years, she has built a reputation for professionalism and integrity, which has made her allegations resonate strongly with viewers and colleagues.

Her decision to speak publicly reflects her intention to:

Shed light on predatory practices

Warn aspiring actors about red flags

Encourage safer, more ethical work environments in the film and television sectors

Industry Response So Far

As of now, neither Dhanush nor his manager, Shreyas, has issued a statement addressing the allegations. Meanwhile, Manya’s interview continues to circulate widely on social media, sparking debates about:

Exploitation within Tamil cinema

Gendered power dynamics

The need for stronger protection frameworks for actors

The conversation has added to growing calls for transparent casting practices and stricter oversight within regional film industries.

Manya Anand’s allegations have brought renewed focus to an issue long whispered about but rarely addressed openly within the entertainment world. Her testimony reflects a broader struggle faced by many actors who feel pressured to compromise their dignity for professional opportunities. As the story gains traction, the industry awaits official responses while advocating for meaningful reforms.

