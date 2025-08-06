Aryan Kathuria: The Actor-Cricketer Making Waves in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Aryan has officially entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house, bringing with him a dynamic mix of acting, modeling, and athleticism. At just 26, Aryan already has an impressive resume and a personality that has caught the attention of viewers right from the premiere episode. With roots in both the Punjabi and Malayali cultures, he adds a unique flavor to this season of Bigg Boss.

Personal Details about Aryan Kathuria

Field Details Full Name Aryan Kathuria Age 26 (as of 2025) Date of Birth June 1999 Profession Actor, Model, Cricketer Hometown Kerala Family Background Punjabi roots, settled in Kerala Known Languages Malayalam, Hindi Current Appearance Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Aryan’s entrance into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has stirred quite a buzz online. Unlike typical contestants, Aryan brings a true “pan-India” charisma to the show. Known for his screen presence and real-life confidence, Aryan has already made headlines for his introductory statement:

“I’m not just a contestant, I am an entire episode.”

He’s chosen a smart and strategic approach so far—social, engaged, but not overly dramatic. Early reactions from fans show a divide: some see him as a silent underdog, others believe he's gunning for a long-term game plan. Either way, Aryan's entry has certainly shaken up the house dynamics.

Acting and Modeling Career

Aryan Kathuria is not new to the entertainment industry. He has already built a multi-platform career that includes:

Notable Films:

Falimy (2023): A widely recognized Malayalam family drama.

Vadakkan (2025): A recent supernatural thriller that’s doing well in theaters.

I’m Game (Upcoming): Features Aryan in a role alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Ormakalil and 1983: Smaller but notable roles, including a part as a young cricketer in 1983.

Web & Commercial Work:

Date Baazi : A mini-series on Amazon Prime.

50+ National Advertisements : Including viral ads for well-known brands, such as popular ice cream commercials.

Aryan also walked numerous runways and participated in fashion shoots during his modeling phase.

His screen presence has often drawn comparisons to new-age Bollywood stars, and many have noted his bold, quirky fashion sense and unfiltered personality.

Sports Career – The Cricketer Side

Apart from acting, Aryan is a cricketer and has played for the Kerala Strikers in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). This stint added to his public appeal and showcased his athletic side—a rare combination in the Bigg Boss house. His cricket experience may come in handy for the show's physically demanding tasks.

Cultural Background & Family

Aryan’s cultural blend is as unique as his professional journey. Born to a Punjabi family but raised in Kerala, he speaks both Malayalam and Hindi fluently. During his Bigg Boss introduction, he mentioned his parents and brother, who currently live in Kerala. He is vocal about his strong family ties—often sharing heartfelt moments on Instagram, such as birthday posts and gratitude messages to his parents.

Social Media Buzz

Aryan’s social media presence is active and growing rapidly. His official Instagram handle, @aryan_kath_, features glimpses from his modeling days, cricket events, and now, behind-the-scenes from Bigg Boss.

Fan pages and online threads are abuzz with posts, like:

@htshowbiz on X: “Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal welcomes Aryan Kathuria—actor, cricketer, and model. Fans already betting he’ll make it to the finals.”

@biggbossmalayalamanalyst on Instagram: “Welcome to BBMS7 Aryan Kathuria! Watch the full episode now.”

He is quickly becoming a fan favorite, with daily content circulating across platforms.

Aryan Kathuria enters Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as more than just a reality show participant—he’s an entertainer with substance. With his versatile background in acting, modeling, and sports, along with a grounded personal story, Aryan brings fresh energy and genuine appeal to the show. As the season unfolds, he is definitely one to watch.

FAQs

1. Who is Aryan Kathuria?

Aryan Kathuria is a 26-year-old Indian actor, model, and cricketer currently participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

2. What are Aryan’s most popular movies?

His notable appearances include Falimy, Vadakkan, and an upcoming role in I’m Game with Dulquer Salmaan.

3. Has Aryan played professional cricket?

Yes, Aryan has played for the Kerala Strikers in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

4. What is Aryan Kathuria’s cultural background?

Aryan comes from a Punjabi family but was raised in Kerala, giving him fluency in both Hindi and Malayalam.

