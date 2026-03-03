Most-Awaited Kannada Theatrical Releases in March 2026: From Sesha 2016 to Yash’s Toxic

After a slow start to 2026 at the box office, March is shaping up to be a decisive month for the Kannada film industry. Despite nearly 50 releases in the first two months of the year, none managed to significantly revive theatrical footfalls. In recent years, Sandalwood has typically witnessed an upswing only in the latter half of the year, with films like Bheema, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and Max in 2024, followed by Su From So and Kantara continuing their impact into 2025.

Kannada Theatrical Releases in March 2026

Sesha 2016 Release Date: Kannada-Malayalam Cop Drama Set for March 6

Sesha 2016 marks the directorial debut of Pradeep Arasikere and unfolds primarily inside a police station located along the Karnataka–Kerala border. The narrative is set against the backdrop of the Dasara festival, where a series of unexpected events forces authorities to place the station under lockdown.

Shot as a bilingual in Kannada and Malayalam, the film features a diverse ensemble cast including Pramod Shetty, John Kaippallil, Archana Kottige, Sreejith Ravi, Dain Davis and Yash Shetty. The confined setting and festival backdrop promise a tense investigative drama rooted in regional realities.

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Releasing In: Theatres

Aakash Re-Release 2026: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Romantic Hit Returns to Theatres

As part of the annual tradition honouring the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar around his birth anniversary, the 2005 romantic drama Aakash is returning to cinemas on March 13, 2026.

Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film reunited Puneeth Rajkumar with Ramya two years after their earlier collaboration in Abhi. Upon its original release, Aakash emerged as one of Puneeth’s biggest early-career successes and was widely appreciated as a wholesome family entertainer. The music by RP Patnaik also played a significant role in its popularity.

While fans can stream the film on JioHotstar, the theatrical re-release offers audiences a nostalgic big-screen experience.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Releasing In: Theatres

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups Release Date: Yash’s Big-Ticket Period Drama Arrives March 19

The biggest Kannada theatrical release of March 2026 is undoubtedly Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, starring Yash. The film marks his return to the big screen nearly four years after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is set across the 1940s to the 1970s in Goa and revolves around one man’s relentless pursuit of power as he builds a criminal empire. The screenplay is co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and the actor is expected to portray dual roles, reportedly as father and son.

The film boasts a pan-Indian ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi, further elevating its scale and nationwide appeal. With its period setting, layered storytelling and star power, Toxic is widely regarded as the film that could redefine Sandalwood’s 2026 box office trajectory.

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Releasing In: Theatres

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Set for Pan-India Release Amid Toxic Box Office Clash

March 19 will also witness a major box office clash with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hitting theatres the same day as Toxic.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the sequel follows the massive success of Dhurandhar. Despite a Hindi-only release, the original film became the highest-grossing movie of 2025, reportedly surpassing even Kantara: Chapter 1 at the box office.

Interestingly, while the first film skipped a Kannada theatrical release, the sequel is expected to have a wider pan-India rollout, intensifying the competition in Karnataka markets.

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Releasing In: Theatres

With a mix of original Kannada productions, nostalgic re-releases and large-scale pan-India spectacles, March 2026 could mark a turning point for the Kannada film industry.

From the tense border-set drama of Sesha 2016 and the emotional re-release of Aakash to the high-budget spectacle of Toxic and its box office showdown with Dhurandhar 2, theatres are finally gearing up for a month that promises scale, star power and storytelling ambition.

If audience response aligns with expectations, March may well set the tone for a stronger theatrical run for Sandalwood in 2026.

