Thadayam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Drama Series

The Tamil crime drama Thadayam has officially made its digital debut, marking an important milestone in the regional OTT space in 2026. Headlined by Samuthirakani, the series blends investigative suspense with social commentary and is already drawing attention for its intense premise.
Thadayam OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Thadayam premiered on February 27, 2026, and is streaming exclusively on ZEE5. The series is also available to viewers via OTTplay Premium.
The platform announced the release through its official channels, accompanied by the trailer, further building anticipation for the crime thriller. The show is currently available in its original Tamil version.
Thadayam Plot: A Crime Drama Inspired by Real Events
Thadayam is reportedly inspired by incidents believed to have occurred in 1999 near the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. Set in a remote village, the story revolves around a chilling series of midnight murders that leave the local community in fear.
Each crime scene bears a disturbing similarity, baffling investigators. The murders follow a ritualistic pattern, with victims found missing sacred marital symbols such as wedding chains. The absence of these items becomes a crucial clue, suggesting that the killings are not random acts of violence but part of a calculated and ceremonial motive.
As panic spreads across the region, a newly transferred police officer takes charge of the case. He begins to uncover a deeper pattern behind the crimes, leading to a tense cat-and-mouse chase between law enforcement and the perpetrators. Much of the narrative unfolds under the cover of darkness, heightening suspense and psychological tension.
Unlike conventional crime dramas, Thadayam does not entirely conceal the killers’ identities from the audience. Instead, it creates intrigue by building tension around when and how the police will confront them.
Samuthirakani’s Web Series Debut as SI Adhiyamaan
Thadayam marks the first-ever web series outing for Samuthirakani, who plays the central character, SI Adhiyamaan.
Adhiyamaan is portrayed as an intelligent yet overlooked police officer, often sidelined by higher authorities despite his competence. The series offers a detailed character study, presenting him as empathetic, observant and socially conscious. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he is shown taking tuition classes for children after work hours, adding emotional depth to his character.
Although Samuthirakani has portrayed police officers in films before, his performance in Thadayam is marked by restraint and authenticity, making Adhiyamaan one of the strongest aspects of the series.
Supporting Cast and Technical Crew of Thadayam
Alongside Samuthirakani, the series features:
Sshivada in a key role
Raj Tirandas
Munnar Ramesh
Prem
Ravichandran
Karthi
Abhishek Joseph George
Suparna
Dayalan
Vishakan
Sundharpandyan
Kotravai
Pulipandi
Behind the scenes, the series brings together a skilled technical team:
Cinematography by KK
Music composed by Vabin Baskar
Editing by Dinesh Kumar
Produced by Ajey Krishna under the banner Cocktail Cinema
Why Thadayam Is Worth Streaming
1. A Strong and Layered Protagonist
SI Adhiyamaan is not just a typical on-screen cop. The series carefully builds his personality, showcasing both his professional struggles and personal values.
2. Inspired by Real Incidents
The 1999 border-region backdrop adds realism and gravity to the narrative, making the crimes feel grounded and unsettling.
3. Ritualistic Crime Investigation
The recurring detail of missing sacred marital symbols introduces a unique investigative angle, distinguishing Thadayam from standard murder mysteries.
4. Cat-and-Mouse Narrative Structure
With the audience partially aware of the perpetrators, the suspense shifts toward the psychological and procedural chase between criminals and investigators.
5. Social Commentary with a Message
Beyond the murders, Thadayam explores themes of identity, perception and societal constructs. While the narrative occasionally leans toward a preachy tone, its underlying message remains relevant and thought-provoking.
With its February 27, 2026 release on ZEE5, Thadayam strengthens the growing lineup of Tamil web series in the OTT space. Featuring Samuthirakani in a compelling lead role and a storyline rooted in ritualistic crime and investigation, the series offers suspense, emotional depth and social reflection.
For viewers who appreciate crime dramas with layered storytelling and strong character arcs, Thadayam is now available to stream on ZEE5 .
