Movies Releasing in theatres this week (September 4, 2023 to September 10, 2023)

Movies Releasing in theatres this week: Welcome to an exciting week at the movies! As the theater curtains rise and the silver screen calls, it's time to embark on a unique cinematic journey. We've handpicked a selection of new releases hitting theaters this week, offering a diverse range of emotions and genres. Whether you crave heart-pounding action, thought-provoking independent films, or heartwarming family stories, you'll find something that suits your taste on the big screen. So, grab your popcorn, secure your favorite seat, and get ready to experience the magic of these new movies in theaters this week.

Jawaan (September 7, 2023)

In the adrenaline-pumping action thriller helmed by director Atlee, viewers are plunged into a high-octane narrative that unveils the profound emotional journey of a man determined to right the societal wrongs that have plagued his world. With a stellar cast featuring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film promises a riveting exploration of justice and redemption. As the story unfolds under Atlee's skilled direction, audiences can expect a roller-coaster ride of action, suspense, and an unrelenting quest to bring about positive change in a world desperately in need of it.

Keys Bags Names Words (September 7, 2023)

Crafted by the acclaimed filmmaker Cynthia Stone, "Keys Bags Names Words" serves as an illuminating and uplifting exploration that delves into the intricate narratives surrounding Alzheimer's disease and various forms of dementia. This compelling documentary unfolds through the journeys of a diverse group of young scientists and artists drawn from across the globe, showcasing their remarkable ability to employ creativity, humor, and compassion in spearheading a path toward optimism and resilience.

The Nun II (September 8, 2023)

In the chilling sequel set in 1956 France, an ominous darkness descends upon a seemingly tranquil world. A priest's brutal murder serves as a grim harbinger of the malevolent forces at play. "The Nun 2," directed by Michael Chaves and penned by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, continues the spine-tingling saga as Sister Irene, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, is thrust once more into a nightmarish confrontation with Valak, the demonic nun. With Jonas Bloquet and Storm Reid joining the cast, this eagerly anticipated sequel promises to deliver another haunting and suspenseful chapter in the ongoing battle against the ancient evil that threatens to consume them all.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (September 8, 2023)

In the heartwarming romantic comedy "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," directed by Joel Zwick and written by Nia Vardalos, we follow the journey of a young Greek woman, played by Nia Vardalos herself. She finds herself head over heels in love with a non-Greek man, portrayed by John Corbett, setting the stage for a delightful and often comical clash of cultures and traditions. As their relationship deepens, she grapples with the challenge of convincing her boisterous and close-knit Greek family, led by the endearing Michael Constantine, to accept her non-Greek partner. Along the way, she embarks on a personal journey of self-discovery, navigating the complexities of her cultural heritage and identity, making "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" a heartwarming exploration of love, family, and the enduring bonds that connect us.

Good Boy (September 8, 2023)

Norwegian comedy-horror film directed by Viljar Bøe presents a boundary-pushing premise that holds promise for his career, even though the execution of his third feature falls slightly short of finesse. The story revolves around Sigrid, a scatterbrained student, who unexpectedly finds herself dating her dream partner, Christian, a wealthy and impeccably mannered millionaire. However, her dream turns bizarre when she discovers that Christian's roommate, Frank, behaves like a dog. This odd dating conundrum sets the stage for a unique and comically eerie narrative, leaving Sigrid feeling like she's stumbled into a world reminiscent of a crazy Bruce Wayne, with Christian treating Frank's unusual behavior as entirely normal.