MTV Splitsvilla: Exploring the Journey of Winners from All Seasons (1-14)

MTV Splitsvilla, the widely acclaimed Indian dating reality show, has truly captured the hearts and minds of audiences nationwide ever since its debut. Renowned for its innovative concept and interesting love stories, the show brings together a group of young men and women in a picturesque villa, far removed from the hustle and bustle of reality. As they engage in emotionally charged connections and compete in exhilarating challenges, the contestants passionately vie for the prestigious title of Splitsvilla winners. Each season unfolds with a perfect blend of drama, romance, and unexpected turns, making it an absolute favorite among the younger generation. With its captivating hosts and thrilling episodes, Splitsvilla remains a must-watch for ardent reality TV enthusiasts, creating a lasting impact on both the participants and viewers alike.
The inaugural season's winners, Vishal Karwal and Shraddha Haribhai, won hearts with their chemistry. Although they eventually went their separate ways, both have found happiness in their personal lives. Vishal is now married to his best friend, Heena Suri, and they are blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Shraddha, on the other hand, is also happily married to her husband, Anand.
Siddharth Bhardwaj and Sakshi Pradhan emerged victorious in Season 2, but their love story was short-lived. After the show, Siddharth ventured into various reality shows and remains active on social media. Meanwhile, Sakshi pursued a successful acting and modeling career, with an impressive following of 357K on Instagram.
Season 3 winners Parag Chadha and Riya Bamniyal also parted ways after the show. Parag continued his journey in the modeling world and also explored opportunities in web shows and movies. Similarly, Riya carved her path in the industry and is actively engaged in her acting pursuits.
Dushyant Yadav and Priya Shinde took the crown in Season 4 but went their separate ways later. Priya has found her place in the television industry, appearing in shows like "Tujhse Hai Raabta." Dushyant, on the other hand, stays active on social media and has collaborated with various brands.
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Popli were a beloved couple from Season 5. However, they too parted ways post-show. Paras gained popularity through multiple projects, including his stint in Bigg Boss, and is currently dating Mahira Sharma, whom he met on the show. Akanksha has established herself as a renowned DJ in town.
Season 6 crowned Paramvir Singh and Mandy Debbarma as the winners. Though their relationship didn't last, Mandy found her calling in styling and is quite active on social media. As for Paramvir, he aspired to become an actor but has been relatively low-key since the show.
Mayank Gandhi and Scarlett Rose won the hearts of fans in Season 7. Post-Splitsvilla, Mayank ventured into various television series and other projects, while Scarlett Rose became a popular name among influencers, amassing an impressive 957k followers on Instagram.
Season 9 winners, Prince Narula and Anuki Tchokhonelidze, also chose different paths after the show. Prince, now married to Yuvika Chaudhary, is a well-known celebrity, while Anuki stays active on social media and continues her modeling projects.
Baseer Ali and Naina Singh took the crown in Season 10. Although they dated for a while, they eventually separated. Baseer participated in other reality shows and is currently working as an influencer. Naina has appeared on several television shows and is dating former Mr. India, Akash Choudhary.
Gaurav Alugh and Shruti Sinha were among the few Splitsvilla couples who initially stayed together after the show. However, they later decided to go their separate ways. Gaurav is currently an influencer and is dating blogger Sonali Malhotra, while Shruti is busy pursuing her career.
Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal charmed audiences in Season 12 but eventually parted ways. Priyamvada has become a well-known face in the television industry, while Shrey is also actively involved in the TV show "Pishachini." Both are active on social media.
Winners of Season 13, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput, also went their separate ways after the show. Jay went on to be the first runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi and is now thriving in the Marathi industry. Aditi is currently an influencer and tied the knot with her boyfriend, Sarang Rai, in 2022.
The journey continues with Season 14 of MTV Splitsvilla, where Delhi-based Hamid Barkzi and Moroccan-French girl Soundous Moufakir emerged as the winners. After their victory, the duo expressed their interest in pursuing acting careers.