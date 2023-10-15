Netflix Highlights for October 9-15, 2023: Get Ready for a Spooky Month Ahead!

Netflix Highlights for October: Get ready for a spine-tingling week on Netflix as we kick off the haunting season with some spine-chilling releases and exciting licensed titles. Here, we'll share our top 3 picks for what's fresh on Netflix this week, along with the preliminary list of all the goodies dropping.
And that's not all! October 2023 promises more excitement with major titles like "Pain Hustlers," "Sister Death," and "Life on Our Planet" lined up for the rest of the month.
So, let's dive into what's coming up this week:
After a stellar partnership spanning over half a decade, it's with mixed feelings that we announce Mike Flanagan's farewell to Netflix. The mastermind behind "Midnight Mass," "The Haunting of Hill House," and more is bidding adieu to Netflix with this final horror masterpiece before joining Prime Video. Inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, this series delves into the fierce rivalry between two siblings vying for control of a pharmaceutical empire. As they grapple with succession, a figure from their past re-emerges, sowing chaos. Early reviews are pouring in, with critics hailing it as Flanagan's magnum opus. Olly Richards of Empire Magazine raves, "Mike Flanagan weaves a towering, dark-hearted horror tale that's delightfully sinister."
Originally slated as the week's major English-language movie release, "Fair Play" shifted its release date to October 6th. But don't fret; Netflix has a thrilling alternative in store with "The Conference," a Swedish slasher flick.
Directed by Patrik Eklund and penned by Thomas Moldestad, this movie unfolds as a teambuilding conference attendees are systematically hunted down by a mysterious figure donning a menacing grinning mask.
Coming to Netflix: Wednesday
Netflix has a knack for spotlighting the inner workings of companies, from hard-hitting exposes like "Dirty Money" to in-depth docuseries on industry giants like Boeing and Pepsi.
This week, Netflix dives deep into the rise and fall of Juul, the vape company that transformed from a Silicon Valley start-up into a multi-billion dollar empire. Prepare to uncover the full story of Juul's journey in this captivating documentary series.
October 9th:
After (2019)
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
October 10th:
DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original
Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original
October 11th:
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1) Netflix Original
It Follows (2014)
Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original
Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original
October 12th:
Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
Good Night World (Season 1) Netflix Original
LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes) Netflix Original
The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original
October 13th:
Ijogbon (2023) Netflix Original
Spy Kids Movie Collection:
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
The Conference (2023) Netflix Original
October 14th:
Tammy (2014)
The Misfits (2021)
October 15th:
Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original
Look Away (2018)
The Black Beauty Effect (Season 1)