Netflix Highlights for October 9-15, 2023: Get Ready for a Spooky Month Ahead!

Netflix Highlights for October: Get ready for a spine-tingling week on Netflix as we kick off the haunting season with some spine-chilling releases and exciting licensed titles. Here, we'll share our top 3 picks for what's fresh on Netflix this week, along with the preliminary list of all the goodies dropping.

And that's not all! October 2023 promises more excitement with major titles like "Pain Hustlers," "Sister Death," and "Life on Our Planet" lined up for the rest of the month.

So, let's dive into what's coming up this week:

"The Fall of the House of Usher" (Limited Series) Coming to Netflix: Thursday

After a stellar partnership spanning over half a decade, it's with mixed feelings that we announce Mike Flanagan's farewell to Netflix. The mastermind behind "Midnight Mass," "The Haunting of Hill House," and more is bidding adieu to Netflix with this final horror masterpiece before joining Prime Video. Inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, this series delves into the fierce rivalry between two siblings vying for control of a pharmaceutical empire. As they grapple with succession, a figure from their past re-emerges, sowing chaos. Early reviews are pouring in, with critics hailing it as Flanagan's magnum opus. Olly Richards of Empire Magazine raves, "Mike Flanagan weaves a towering, dark-hearted horror tale that's delightfully sinister."

"The Conference" (2023) Coming to Netflix: Friday



Originally slated as the week's major English-language movie release, "Fair Play" shifted its release date to October 6th. But don't fret; Netflix has a thrilling alternative in store with "The Conference," a Swedish slasher flick.

Directed by Patrik Eklund and penned by Thomas Moldestad, this movie unfolds as a teambuilding conference attendees are systematically hunted down by a mysterious figure donning a menacing grinning mask.

"Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul" (Season 1)