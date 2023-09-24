New Malayalam OTT releases this week

Kanavu: A Promising Malayalam Short Film Set to Debut on YouTube

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat as the first-look poster of the eagerly anticipated short film, Kanavu, was recently unveiled to the public. Ananthakrishnan C. V., the mastermind behind this project, serves as both the writer and director, promising a unique and captivating cinematic experience. While the teaser and trailer are yet to make their grand entrance, the buzz surrounding Kanavu is already palpable. This intriguing short film is set to premiere exclusively on the Saina Movies YouTube channel, with Alpha Pictures taking the helm as presenters. The first-look poster alone is enough to pique one's curiosity, and with Viswanathan C. R., Athul Raj, Harish, and Kailas RJ as producers, it's clear that Kanavu boasts a talented team dedicated to bringing this vision to life. Kanavu is all set to grace screens on September 22, 2023. To catch this promising short film, simply head over to the Saina Movies YouTube channel, where it will be available for viewing. While the IMDb rating for Kanavu is yet to be determined, the anticipation surrounding it suggests that it may very well make its mark in the world of cinema.

Voice of Sathyanathan: A Hilarious Comedy Thriller

In the world of Indian cinema, laughter and suspense are skillfully blended in Voice of Sathyanathan. Originally, there were reports indicating that the movie would premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the latest developments have confirmed that audiences can enjoy this cinematic gem on ManoramaMAX and Amazon Prime Video's addon channel, ManoramaMAX. Directed by the dynamic duo of Rafi and Mecartin, this film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as the lead protagonist is wrongly perceived as a threat to the President of India. What follows is a delightful juxtaposition of cheerful moments and genuine danger, promising an unforgettable viewing experience. Mark your calendars for September 21, 2023, as Voice of Sathyanathan is scheduled to premiere on ManoramaMAX and Amazon Prime Video's ManoramaMAX addon channel. IMDb has already given this comedy thriller a commendable rating of 7.3, indicating that it's a must-watch for fans of the genre.