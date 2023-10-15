New Movies Released in theaters this week

New Movies Released in theaters: The middle of October is upon us, bringing a wide array of new film releases to theaters all across India. With a diverse selection spanning action-packed adventures, heartwarming romances, uproarious comedies, and more, you're spoilt for choice, and they're all hitting the big screen this week. While picking a favorite might be a tough call, the best way to decide is to experience them as they debut. So, let's explore the fantastic films gracing the silver screen this week!
Language: Telugu
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Siva Kantamneni, Katalyn Gowda, Bharani Shankar, Satya, and others
A gripping tale set in Ongole and Chirala, offering an insight into the lives of the people there, with scenes shot in places like Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam, and Hyderabad.
Language: Telugu
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash, and others.
Dive into the eerie world of horror with this movie. It follows a family grappling with a malevolent spirit that disrupts their married life, creating chaos
Language: English
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, and Marsai Martin.
The PAW Patrol pups gain extraordinary powers after a magical meteor crash in Adventure City. However, things take a dark turn when their powers are stolen, turning their enemies into menacing supervillains. Join Skye and the squad as they race to rescue the city.
Language: English
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
This film revolves around ordinary individuals who transform Wall Street by making GameStop a global sensation. At its heart is Keith Gill, an average person who invests his life savings in the stock, setting off a viral social media phenomenon that changes many lives.
Language: Punjabi
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Amyra Dastur, Sharan Kaur, Balwinder Bullet.
Witness a revolution where women bravely stand up for themselves, showcasing their strength and resilience, asserting equality, and proving their ability to conquer any challenges.
Language: Hindi
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Benedict Garrett .
Embark on a road trip to the world's highest motorable pass with four adventurous women, discovering not only the thrill of the ride but also themselves, on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment
Language: Hindi
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Kumar Abhishek, Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah.
The incredible story of Jann Mardenborough, an underdog team featuring a working-class gamer, an idealistic motorsport executive, and a failed former race car driver, all risking it all to take on the elite world of motorsport
Language: Marathi
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Pritam Bhandare, Karthik Doltade, Shhivaji Doltade, and others.
Follow Lakshya, a young boy with dreams of becoming a police officer, as he faces a tragic event. Will his unwavering determination overcome adversity and make his dream come true?
Language: Odia
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Swaraj Barik, Sheetal Patro, Simaran Kaur, and others.
Born in a traditional village plagued by discrimination and superstitions, a young boy's ambitions lead him to the city, where he discovers the remarkable strength of women. When he returns to his village, he becomes a crusader seeking justice for a friend's mysterious death, unveiling the harsh reality of deep-rooted customs and their impact on women's freedom.