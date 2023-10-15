New Movies Released in theaters this week

New Movies Released in theaters: The middle of October is upon us, bringing a wide array of new film releases to theaters all across India. With a diverse selection spanning action-packed adventures, heartwarming romances, uproarious comedies, and more, you're spoilt for choice, and they're all hitting the big screen this week. While picking a favorite might be a tough call, the best way to decide is to experience them as they debut. So, let's explore the fantastic films gracing the silver screen this week!

Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu

Language: Telugu

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Siva Kantamneni, Katalyn Gowda, Bharani Shankar, Satya, and others

A gripping tale set in Ongole and Chirala, offering an insight into the lives of the people there, with scenes shot in places like Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam, and Hyderabad.

Tantiram: Chapter 1: Tales of Shivakasi

Language: Telugu

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash, and others.

Dive into the eerie world of horror with this movie. It follows a family grappling with a malevolent spirit that disrupts their married life, creating chaos

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Language: English

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, and Marsai Martin.

The PAW Patrol pups gain extraordinary powers after a magical meteor crash in Adventure City. However, things take a dark turn when their powers are stolen, turning their enemies into menacing supervillains. Join Skye and the squad as they race to rescue the city.

Dumb Money

Language: English

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

This film revolves around ordinary individuals who transform Wall Street by making GameStop a global sensation. At its heart is Keith Gill, an average person who invests his life savings in the stock, setting off a viral social media phenomenon that changes many lives.

Chidiyan Da Chamba

Language: Punjabi

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Amyra Dastur, Sharan Kaur, Balwinder Bullet.

Witness a revolution where women bravely stand up for themselves, showcasing their strength and resilience, asserting equality, and proving their ability to conquer any challenges.

Dhak Dhak

Language: Hindi

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Benedict Garrett .

Embark on a road trip to the world's highest motorable pass with four adventurous women, discovering not only the thrill of the ride but also themselves, on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment

Coat

Language: Hindi

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Kumar Abhishek, Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The incredible story of Jann Mardenborough, an underdog team featuring a working-class gamer, an idealistic motorsport executive, and a failed former race car driver, all risking it all to take on the elite world of motorsport

Khalga

Language: Marathi

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Pritam Bhandare, Karthik Doltade, Shhivaji Doltade, and others.

Follow Lakshya, a young boy with dreams of becoming a police officer, as he faces a tragic event. Will his unwavering determination overcome adversity and make his dream come true?

Pratha

Language: Odia

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Swaraj Barik, Sheetal Patro, Simaran Kaur, and others.

Born in a traditional village plagued by discrimination and superstitions, a young boy's ambitions lead him to the city, where he discovers the remarkable strength of women. When he returns to his village, he becomes a crusader seeking justice for a friend's mysterious death, unveiling the harsh reality of deep-rooted customs and their impact on women's freedom.