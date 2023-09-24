New Tamil OTT Releases This Week: This week brings a captivating lineup of Tamil OTT releases that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Let's dive into the exciting world of Tamil OTT releases for the week.
"King of Kotha" takes viewers on a gripping journey through the crime-ridden domain of Kotha, ruled by the formidable gangster Kannan Bhai. Inspector Shahul Hassan devises a clever plan to challenge Kannan's supremacy and seek justice. He engineers the return of 'King' Kotha, Rajendran Raju, a former ruthless gangster and Kannan's trusted ally, who had left his criminal life behind for love. But when Kannan takes the life of Tara's brother, Raju is compelled to make a sensational comeback to Kotha. With Shahul and his gang's support, Raju embarks on a mission to reclaim Kotha and restore peace to the town. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Shabeer Kallarakkal, "King of Kotha" promises an intense ride into the world of crime and retribution.
"Athidhi" unfolds as a spine-chilling supernatural thriller with its focus on the enigmatic Maya. Seeking refuge, Maya ends up at the isolated bungalow owned by Ravi Varma. As unsettling dreams and eerie visions haunt both the bungalow and its inhabitants, it becomes increasingly clear that Maya harbors a sinister secret. This series explores themes of mystery and suspense, immersing viewers in the ominous enigmas surrounding Maya and the eerie Dayyala Mitta setting. With an IMDb rating of 7/10, "Athidhi" keeps the audience in a constant state of anticipation, leaving them questioning Maya's true intentions and her connection to the eerie events unfolding within the bungalow. Starring Gayatri Chaganti and Ravi Varma, it's a must-watch thriller for Telugu-speaking audiences on Disney+ Hotstar.