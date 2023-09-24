New Tamil OTT Releases this Week

Athidhi (Tamil Dub)

"Athidhi" unfolds as a spine-chilling supernatural thriller with its focus on the enigmatic Maya. Seeking refuge, Maya ends up at the isolated bungalow owned by Ravi Varma. As unsettling dreams and eerie visions haunt both the bungalow and its inhabitants, it becomes increasingly clear that Maya harbors a sinister secret. This series explores themes of mystery and suspense, immersing viewers in the ominous enigmas surrounding Maya and the eerie Dayyala Mitta setting. With an IMDb rating of 7/10, "Athidhi" keeps the audience in a constant state of anticipation, leaving them questioning Maya's true intentions and her connection to the eerie events unfolding within the bungalow. Starring Gayatri Chaganti and Ravi Varma, it's a must-watch thriller for Telugu-speaking audiences on Disney+ Hotstar.