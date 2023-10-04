October First week: OTT Releases this week (2nd October 2023- 8th October 2023)

OTT Releases this week: As the month of October unfolds, it brings forth a plethora of exciting and captivating content across various OTT platforms. Whether you're winding down from a weekend getaway or simply seeking some engaging entertainment, this week's lineup of new movies and web series on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Jio Cinema promises to keep you thoroughly entertained. Let's delve into the intriguing releases awaiting your attention.

Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' stars the iconic Sunny Deol, along with Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The film is all set to grace Zee5 on October 6. Building upon the legacy of its predecessor, 'Gadar 2' continues the story with Sunny Deol's character embarking on a daring mission. He ventures back into Pakistan to rescue his son, who finds himself imprisoned and subjected to unwarranted torture by Pakistani soldiers. Fans of the original film will undoubtedly relish this thrilling sequel.

Loki 2

The much-anticipated return of Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' is slated for October 6 on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, 'Loki 2' explores the titular character's mission to track down Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. The stellar cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. This release is certain to be a highlight of the week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' takes viewers on an emotionally charged journey as a team of skilled doctors grapples with the harrowing challenges of saving lives during the catastrophic Mumbai floods of 2005. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Prakash Belawadi, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra, Balaji Gauri, and Sonali Kulkarni. This intense medical drama will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting October 6.

Khufiya

When Vishal Bharadwaj collaborates with Tabu, cinematic magic is bound to happen. Their latest venture, 'Khufiya,' based on Amar Bhushan's novel 'Escape To Nowhere,' is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 5. Alongside Tabu, the film features Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabi in lead roles, promising an intriguing narrative that's sure to captivate audiences.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pacigolla, 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' marks the return of Anushka Shetty to the silver screen. Naveen Polishetty joins her in this tale that explores the significance of companionship in the modern dating world. Set to debut on Netflix on October 5, this film offers a fresh perspective on contemporary relationships.

Insidious - The Red Door

Prepare for a spine-chilling experience with the fifth installment of the 'Insidious' franchise, 'Insidious - The Red Door.' Starring Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, and Sinclair Daniel in lead roles, this horrifying tale is set to send shivers down your spine. Get ready to face your fears as it arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.