Oneal Sabu in BBMS7 – Fort Kochi’s Culinary Star Joins the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off with a fresh wave of contestants, and one name that has sparked curiosity is Oneal Sabu. Known popularly as "FC Boy" (Fort Cochin Boy), Oneal brings a fascinating blend of legal expertise, culinary passion, and historical storytelling into the house. From heritage walks to food anthropology, Oneal is no ordinary contestant. Here’s a complete look at his background, career, and what he might bring to the Bigg Boss experience.

Personal Detauls about Oneal Sabu

Field Details Full Name Oneal Sabu Nickname FC Boy (Fort Cochin Boy) Profession Lawyer, Food Blogger, Author Education LLM in Maritime Law, Southampton, UK Age Not publicly disclosed Hometown Fort Kochi, Kerala Former Residence Abroad (returned after 10th grade) Social Media Handle Instagram: @fc_boy

Who is Oneal Sabu?

Oneal Sabu is far more than a contestant seeking television fame. With deep roots in Fort Kochi and a past career as a maritime lawyer, Oneal chose a non-conventional path to follow his passion for food, history, and storytelling. His transition from legal chambers to Kerala’s culinary circuit is a story of courage and self-discovery.

From Legal Career to Culinary Journey

Oneal earned his Master’s degree in Maritime Law from Southampton and worked as a practicing lawyer for nearly a decade. In 2017, however, he made a bold life shift, leaving behind law to pursue food and cultural research full-time. This was the beginning of his transformation into a full-fledged culinary anthropologist and digital storyteller.

Culinary Anthropologist and Food Critic

Unlike many food influencers who stick to aesthetics, Oneal dives deep into the origins, stories, and significance of every dish he presents. His food blogs and vlogs are admired for their richness in historical context and emotional narratives. He once opened a restaurant (though it didn’t last long), but his voice in Kerala’s food scene only grew stronger.

He is also one of the founding members of ‘Eat Kochi Eat’, Kerala’s largest food community, known for connecting food lovers and creators across the state.

Exploring Culture Through Fort Kochi

Oneal is a self-proclaimed cultural explorer of Fort Kochi. His social media alias "FC Boy" stands for Fort Cochin Boy, representing his unwavering connection to the city’s layered colonial, culinary, and artistic history. He conducts popular heritage initiatives such as:

Spook Trail Walk – Colonial Crawlies : A midnight walking tour through Fort Kochi's colonial past, infused with eerie stories and forgotten mysteries.

Community Mesa : A community dining concept where people share meals and cultural conversations.

Phantasma: A hybrid storytelling experience blending food, music, and history.

Author of ‘Soul Fried Monologues’

Oneal’s love for storytelling extends to literature. His book, ‘Soul Fried Monologues’, is a unique collection of food stories that beautifully marries flavor with nostalgia. The book reflects his passion for traditional dishes and the memories that bind them to culture, identity, and family.

Entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Oneal Sabu made history by becoming the first food blogger and culinary researcher to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. As a contestant, he promises a fresh narrative—one focused not just on drama, but also on heritage, cooking, and thoughtful conversation. Viewers are already wondering whether Fort Kochi residents and the broader audience will rally behind their “FC Boy.”

His presence could add a new flavor to the Bigg Boss kitchen and the game dynamics. Known for his calm demeanor and analytical approach, Oneal may not chase screen time with loud outbursts, but he might win hearts with intellect, storytelling, and cultural passion.

What to Expect from Oneal in BBMS7

Strategic Gameplay : With his background in research and law, Oneal may opt for a more thoughtful and observational strategy.

Cultural Content : Likely to bring Fort Kochi’s legacy and unique storytelling to the forefront.

Food Expertise: Could take charge of kitchen tasks and use them as a platform to connect with housemates and viewers.

Oneal Sabu isn’t your typical Bigg Boss contestant. He’s intellectual, rooted, creative, and driven by purpose. Whether or not he survives the weekly eliminations, his journey promises to be an enriching addition to the show’s narrative. With a camera-ready personality and years of real-world achievements, Oneal may very well redefine what it means to be a reality TV star in Kerala.

FAQ

1. Who is Oneal Sabu in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Oneal Sabu is a contestant known for his past career as a maritime lawyer and his current role as a food blogger, culinary anthropologist, and cultural storyteller from Fort Kochi.

2. What is FC Boy in relation to Oneal Sabu?

FC Boy stands for “Fort Cochin Boy,” a nickname Oneal uses on social media that reflects his deep cultural and personal ties to Fort Kochi.

3. What is Oneal Sabu known for?

He is known for his food vlogs, heritage walks like “Spook Trail – Colonial Crawlies,” his book Soul Fried Monologues, and as a founding member of Kerala's largest food community, Eat Kochi Eat.

4. What is Oneal Sabu's professional background?

Oneal holds an LLM in Maritime Law and worked as a lawyer for nearly a decade before switching to a career in food and cultural research.

5. Has Oneal Sabu written any books?

Yes, Oneal is the author of Soul Fried Monologues, which combines food stories with historical and emotional narratives.

