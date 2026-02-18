O'Romeo Ending Explained: Who Dies in the Shahid Kapoor–Vishal Bhardwaj Thriller and Who Survives?

The explosive climax of O'Romeo leaves audiences with lingering questions about loyalty, revenge and survival. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the romantic action thriller builds toward a blood-soaked finale that blurs the lines between justice and vengeance.

Advertisment

Does Ustara die after being shot and thrown from a train? Does Jalal succeed in his brutal game of betrayal? And what is the truth behind Rabia’s shocking twist? Here is a detailed breakdown of the film’s ending.

Does Ustara Die in O'Romeo?

The short answer is no.

Midway through the film, Ustara appears to meet a fatal end. After a brutal fight aboard a moving train, Inspector Pathare shoots him in the throat and pushes him off. The sequence is staged to convince both the audience and Afsha that Ustara is dead.

However, this is a narrative misdirection.

Ustara survives the near-fatal injury and spends months recovering in secrecy. His survival reinforces his character arc — a man who refuses to die before settling unfinished business. Once healed, he tracks Afsha to Spain, setting the stage for the final confrontation with Jalal.

By the end of the film, Ustara is alive.

Who Kills Jalal in the Final Showdown?

Jalal does not walk away from the climax.

In Spain, the long-awaited confrontation unfolds in a stylised bullfight arena. Ustara and Jalal engage in a savage, emotionally charged fight that represents years of betrayal and bloodshed. While Ustara ultimately overpowers Jalal, he does not deliver the killing blow.

Instead, he allows Afsha to avenge her husband’s death.

Afsha kills Jalal, bringing her revenge arc to completion. The decision to let her execute Jalal underscores one of the film’s key emotional payoffs — vengeance belongs to the one who suffered most.

What Happens to Afsha at the End?

Afsha survives.

After killing Inspector Pathare earlier — with Jalal’s chilling approval — she spends three months in prison. Even incarceration does not weaken her resolve. When Ustara discovers she is being held in Spain, he eliminates Jalal’s men and reunites with her.

In the final montage, Ustara and Afsha are seen back in Mumbai, suggesting a fragile but hard-earned peace after the chaos.

The Rabia Twist Explained: Who Really Killed Jalal’s Brother?

One of the film’s most shocking revelations involves Rabia, played by Tamannaah Bhatia.

For much of the story, Ustara carries the blame for the murder of Jalal’s younger brother. However, a flashback reveals the truth: Rabia committed the act.

At the time, she was pregnant with Jalal’s child. She discovered that Jalal was collaborating with the ISI and planning a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Horrified by his intentions, she killed his brother in a desperate attempt to stop the chain of violence. The emotional trauma led to her miscarriage.

Ustara, aware of the truth, took the blame to protect Rabia.

When Jalal eventually learns of her betrayal, he beheads her in a fit of rage. This act marks the final erosion of his humanity and foreshadows his inevitable downfall.

Does Khan Sahab Actually Die?

Another surprise comes in the final moments.

Khan Sahab, portrayed by Nana Patekar, is initially believed to have died during the train ambush. However, the ending reveals that his death was staged.

His survival adds one last twist to an already layered climax and reinforces the film’s theme of deception.

Who Lives and Who Dies in O'Romeo?

By the end of the film:

Jalal – Dead

Rabia – Dead

Ustara – Alive

Afsha – Alive

Khan Sahab – Alive

The conclusion of O'Romeo is not a tragic romance in the traditional sense. Instead, it delivers a morally ambiguous victory. The antagonists meet violent ends, while the central lovers survive — scarred but united.

In typical Vishal Bhardwaj fashion, the film closes on a dark romantic note where love does not remain innocent, but it endures.

Also Read:

Assi Movie OTT Release Date Confirmed? ZEE5 Bags Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Thriller Ahead of Theatrical Debut

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date in India: When Will Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Stream on Netflix?

Farzi Season 2 Confirmed: Shahid Kapoor Reveals When Shooting Will Begin