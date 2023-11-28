Orry in Bigg Boss: Making Big Bucks with Selfies Stuns Salman Khan!

Orry in Bigg Boss: In the latest news from Bigg Boss 17, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, grabbed everyone's attention during his two-day stay in the famous house. Orry, an internet sensation, entered the scene on Weekend Ka Vaar, sparking excitement among the housemates and host Salman Khan.

What caught everyone off guard was Orry's surprising revelation about his income. During a candid chat with Salman Khan, Orry shared that he makes an incredible Rs 20-30 lakhs each night just by taking selfies! Salman was visibly stunned, exclaiming, "I should give this a try!"

During Orry's brief visit, Bigg Boss threw a lively housewarming party, turning the Dil, Dimag, and Dumm houses into vibrant venues. Each house organized a unique party for Orry, and in the end, the 'Dil' members were crowned the winners.

Salman's Amazement and Orry's Secret to Staying Young

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Orry had a playful chat with Salman Khan on stage. Orry spilled the beans about his lucrative career, where people pay him a hefty sum to pose for pictures. What sets Orry apart? He claims his touch makes people feel like they are aging in reverse, even solving their health problems.

Curious about Orry's success, Salman asked about the number of phones he uses. Orry's answer was as interesting as his selfie business – three phones for morning, afternoon, and night to ensure the batteries don't run out. When asked about the purpose of so many phones, Orry emphasized the lasting value of good pictures, stating that he does it all for the children of the world, envisioning a future with 1000 Orrys.

The revelation that left Salman Khan puzzled was Orry's admission of having five managers! With a smirk, Salman asked Orry to explain each manager's role. Orry introduced the team – two social media managers, one PR manager, one overall brand manager, and even a food manager. The latter's job? To carefully plan Orry's diet, ensuring only the finest edamame and a sugar-free minibar.

Before saying goodbye to the Bigg Boss stage, Orry and Salman seized the moment for a memorable selfie. However, Salman couldn't resist cautioning Orry against posing in his signature style. "Show India how we take a selfie together," Salman teased, as Orry stood beside him without physical contact.